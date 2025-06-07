Manu Garg is a shining example of how one can achieve success and fulfill their dreams even amid the worst problems. Being visually impaired, losing his father at a young age, Manu Garg showed perseverance and determination and cleared UPSC exam with his mother's constant support.

UPSC exam is not just a dream for millions in India, for some it’s a means to end life of misery, overcome hurdles to live a better life and to fulfill dreams of others. By clearing this exam many people can bring not only success but confidence and independence to their lives. Manu Garg was able to fulfill his mother’s dream and overcome many problems in life as his journey from being visually impaired to cracking UPSC is inspirational and demonstrates his determination and passion to succeed in life.

When Manu Garg lost his vision

Manu Garg hails from Jaipur who lost his sight in standard 8 due to a rare genetic disorder. However, his mother became a constant support for him, which helped him in his studies and due to which he was able to focus on his career. “When I lost my vision in Class 8 due to a rare genetic condition, I was going through a period of both physical and mental change. But thanks to the encouragement I got from my friends, teachers, and society, I never felt uncomfortable. That inspired me to seek a career that would enable me to contribute,” he said in an interview.

Manu Garg never learned Braille but used technology, his own will and his mother’s constant support to steer the difficult path of life. He lost his father when he was very young, and his single mother was all he had. His mother used to constantly be there during his studies. She would sit beside him for hours, patiently reading lessons aloud and ensuring he understood every concept. After he completed high school, he studied independently. For his studies he took the help of audiobooks, screen readers, and the TalkBack feature on his phone to access study materials.

Manu Garg's UPSC success

His brilliance in studies got him admission in the prestigious Hindu College at University of Delhi where he achieved a second position in the Political Science batch. His learnings, confidence and determination enabled him to become a celebrated debater, winning over 150 competitions. He pursued his college during the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when his ambition for clearing UPSC grew. He said, “I had the time and space to comprehend the test and begin preparing seriously during that phase.”

He then pursued a postgraduate degree at JNU and gave his first attempt where he failed in the Mains. But not losing hope, he studied further, changed his strategy and cleared UPSC 2024 in the second attempt at age 23 with AIR 91.