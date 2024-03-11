Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as peon, cracked UPSC to become IPS officer, secured…

Hailing from Edavannappara, Kerala, Shihab had studied till the 12th class at the orphanage itself. When Shihab returned home after staying in the orphanage for about 10 years, he started his further studies through distance learning.

Thousands of people in India aspire to join the civil services. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam through which a person can fulfill his/her dream of becoming an IPS officer is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, students in large numbers appear for exams. As it is a very competitive exam, only a few hundred manage to clear the exam and fulfill their dream of becoming a civil servant. Here’s one such story of IPS Mohammad Ali Shihab who despite facing many challenges never gave up on his dream.

At a very young age, Shihab lost his father due to an illness in 1991. This left his mother with the sole responsibility of raising the family. Financial constraints made it challenging for her to take care of all four children. So, she sent Shihab and his 8-year-old daughter Sohrabi and 5-year-old Naseeba to an orphanage.

To be financially stable, he began studying for the government office exam and was able to crack not one, or two but 21 government exams. As a result of this, he secured a position as a peon in the Forest Department, as a Prison Warden, and as a Railway Ticket Examiner.

Initially, Shihab failed in his first two attempts at the UPSC Civil Services exam, but he didn't give up. His hard work paid off in 2011 when he scored the All India Rank of 226 on his third attempt. Shihab's English skills weren't great, requiring translation support during his interview—and still, he managed an impressive score of 201 out of 300.