Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka expressway today

Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as peon, cracked UPSC to become IPS officer, secured…

Meet actress, who came to Mumbai for graduation, then auditioned for six years before debut with superstar, is now...

President Asif Zardari's daughter Asifa Bhutto to become first lady of Pakistan: Report

DC-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2024: Jemimah, Capsey shine as Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 run

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

Best-dressed Bollywood celebs at Zee Cine Awards 2024

8 critically-acclaimed Hollywood films that didn't win even one Oscar

9 benefits of dates with milk to break Ramadan fast 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead At 26, Found Unresponsive; Fourth Industry Death In Three Months

Indians Duped To Work For Russian Army, MEA Says, 'Matter Strongly Taken Up With Moscow

Israel-Hamas War: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Parachute Fails To Open During Aid Drop In Gaza

India's biggest flop, made in Rs 45 crore, earned just Rs 38,000 on first day; not Adipurush, Ganapath, Kites, Joker

Love Storiyaan director Archana Phadke on making love stories beyond violence, sex: 'This is what SRK...' | Exclusive

Meet actor, whose first marriage ended after affair with superstar, then married secretly, became father at 50, he is...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who lived in orphanage, worked as peon, cracked UPSC to become IPS officer, secured…

Hailing from Edavannappara, Kerala, Shihab had studied till the 12th class at the orphanage itself. When Shihab returned home after staying in the orphanage for about 10 years, he started his further studies through distance learning.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 11, 2024, 06:06 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thousands of people in India aspire to join the civil services. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam through which a person can fulfill his/her dream of becoming an IPS officer is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year, students in large numbers appear for exams. As it is a very competitive exam, only a few hundred manage to clear the exam and fulfill their dream of becoming a civil servant. Here’s one such story of IPS Mohammad Ali Shihab who despite facing many challenges never gave up on his dream.

At a very young age, Shihab lost his father due to an illness in 1991. This left his mother with the sole responsibility of raising the family. Financial constraints made it challenging for her to take care of all four children. So, she sent Shihab and his 8-year-old daughter Sohrabi and 5-year-old Naseeba to an orphanage. 

Hailing from Edavannappara, Kerala, Shihab had studied till the 12th class at the orphanage itself. When Shihab returned home after staying in the orphanage for about 10 years, he started his further studies through distance learning.

To be financially stable, he began studying for the government office exam and was able to crack not one, or two but 21 government exams. As a result of this, he secured a position as a peon in the Forest Department, as a Prison Warden, and as a Railway Ticket Examiner. 

Initially, Shihab failed in his first two attempts at the UPSC Civil Services exam, but he didn't give up. His hard work paid off in 2011 when he scored the All India Rank of 226 on his third attempt. Shihab's English skills weren't great, requiring translation support during his interview—and still, he managed an impressive score of 201 out of 300.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Love Storiyaan director Archana Phadke on making love stories beyond violence, sex: 'This is what SRK...' | Exclusive

'I'm not good enough....': Rohit Sharma opens up on retirement plans after Test series win against England

Meet man who once begged for food, worked as a servant, now owns company worth Rs 40 crore, his business is...

These action stars rejected role in Farah Khan's Happy New Year, didn't work with Shah Rukh Khan, director said...

PM Modi to inaugurate Haryana section of Dwarka expressway today

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement