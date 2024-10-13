In 1994, Nasar entered government service after his post-graduation as an official of the Kerala Health Department.

Born when his father was still quite young, IAS officer B Abdul Nasar had lost his father before he was five. His mother used to work as a domestic helper to make both ends meet; Nasar and his siblings were brought up in orphanages. For 13 years, he shifted between various orphanages in Kerala, completing his schooling there.

Nasar joined work as a cleaner and also a supplier to various hotels at the age of 10 years. He even, though, used to run away from orphanage several times and returned later for completion of study. Overcoming this acute poverty, he passed out the 12th standard and even graduated as a student of the government college in Thalassery. He has worked in such part-time jobs like tuition teacher, phone operator, and newspaper delivery.

In 1994, Nasar entered government service after his post-graduation as an official of the Kerala Health Department. He was unconquerable and, through hard work, reached the rank of Deputy Collector through the State Civil Service. He was declared the best Deputy Collector in Kerala by the end of 2015.

B Abdul Nasar was promoted as an IAS officer in 2017. Later, he served as the Housing Commissioner to the Government of Kerala, and in 2019, he was appointed as District Collector of Kollam.