Meet man who left Rs 90 lakh job to persue MBA from THIS college, faced 400 job rejections in 6 months, now he is working as..., name is...

For many young professionals, securing a job at Google is a major aspiration. However, Abhijay Arora's experience proved to be significantly more challenging than anticipated. Despite a solid foundation, including a high-paying position in Switzerland and a promising career trajectory, his path took several unexpected turns. His recently shared account has resonated online, capturing the essence of ambition, sacrifice, frustration, and the emotional impact of pursuing a seemingly unattainable dream for months. Despite these hurdles, he persevered until he finally achieved success. Let's know more about his journey.

Quitting high-paying job

Abhijay Arora, with a salary of 90 lakhs per annum in Switzerland, was living a comfortable life, but his ambitions were bigger. He wanted to pursue an MBA from a top-tier institution, and that meant taking a risk and giving up the security of his job. Arora chose to take the leap and applied to the Harvard Business School, one of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

Taking the leap was not easy. But Abhijay trusted his instincts and resigned. He secured admission to the Harvard Business School.

The real struggle

Arora's struggles began after he graduated from Harvard. Despite his impressive credentials, he found himself unemployed for six long months. The rejection was disheartening, with 400 job applications met with silence or rejection letters. The contrast between his previous life and his current reality was stark, and Arora had to dig deep to find the strength to keep going.

Turning point in Abhijay Arora's life

Just when Arora was about to lose hope, he received a call from Google, the company he had always admired. After multiple rounds of interviews, he was offered the role of Product Manager at YouTube, a dream job for many. Arora's hard work and perseverance had paid off, and his story serves as an inspiration to anyone chasing their dreams.

What Abhijay Arora's journey teaches us?

Arora's journey highlights the importance of strategy and preparation. He worked tirelessly to revamp his CV, tailor his applications, and prepare for interviews. His experience shows that success rarely comes overnight and that setbacks are an integral part of the journey. Arora's story is a reminder that with determination and hard work, even the most elusive goals can be achieved