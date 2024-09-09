Twitter
Education

Meet man, who left Rs 2800000 salary job, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR 171, became...

Ayush completed his schooling at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, a government school in Delhi. After graduating, he initially focused on preparing for the CAT exam, which led him to join IIM Kozhikode in Kerala.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 05:41 PM IST

Meet man, who left Rs 2800000 salary job, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR 171, became...
(File image)
Most graduates aim to land a well-paying job after finishing their studies, but Delhi's Ayush Goel had a different vision. Despite securing a lucrative job with a Rs 28 lakh salary, Ayush made the bold decision to quit. His reason? To pursue his dream of cracking the UPSC Civil Services Exam and securing a government job. Considering that UPSC is one of the toughest exams in India, leaving a well-paying job for this goal was a significant risk. However, Ayush was determined to become an IAS officer.

Ayush completed his schooling at Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya, a government school in Delhi. After graduating, he initially focused on preparing for the CAT exam, which led him to join IIM Kozhikode in Kerala. Upon completing his MBA, he was hired by JP Morgan, earning an impressive annual package of Rs 28 lakh.

His father, Subhash Chandra Goel, owns a grocery store and had taken a Rs 20 lakh loan to support Ayush's education. With his high-paying job, Ayush's parents felt a sense of relief. But just seven months into his job, Ayush decided to resign and dedicate himself fully to preparing for the UPSC exam. His efforts paid off when he secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 171, successfully clearing the exam under the EWS quota.

Ayush had always excelled academically, scoring 91.2% in his class 10 board exams and 96.2% in class 12. The pressure to succeed was immense, especially after giving up such a lucrative job. He committed to intense preparation for one and a half years, studying 8 to 10 hours daily from home without any formal coaching. Instead, he relied on books and online resources. His dedication was rewarded when he cleared the UPSC exam on his first attempt, turning his dream into reality.

