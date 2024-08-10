Meet man who left IIT, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer but resigned after 12 years due to…

In a world where success is often measured by titles and accolades, Gaurav Kaushal's story is one that defies the norm. An IIT dropout, a BITS Pilani escapee, and an eventual UPSC AIR 38 topper—his life is a sequence of unexpected turns. But perhaps the most startling twist came after 12 years of service as an IAS officer when he decided to resign. The question is, why would someone who seemingly had it all walk away?

Born and raised in Panchkula, Haryana, Gaurav Kaushal's academic journey was nothing short of extraordinary. A bright student, he secured admission to IIT Delhi after acing the IIT-JEE exams. However, he soon realised that the path laid out for him wasn’t the one he wanted to tread. He left IIT to pursue a BTech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani, only to leave that as well, eventually completing his degree at Punjab Engineering College.

Gaurav's hunger for challenges led him to the UPSC exams, where he secured an impressive AIR 38 in 2012. He was posted in the Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES), a role that involved managing military land across the country. For 12 years, Gaurav served with distinction, yet something within him remained unfulfilled.

In a move that baffled many, Gaurav resigned from his coveted position as an IAS officer. His reason? To mentor the next generation of UPSC aspirants. Today, Gaurav runs a mentorship program that reaches thousands through his YouTube channel and the Gaurav Kaushal App, where he provides personalised guidance.

Gaurav Kaushal’s life story is a testament to the idea that success is not about settling for what the world considers prestigious but about continuously seeking personal fulfilment. He walked away from a stable career to find his true calling—a decision that, for him, was worth every risk.