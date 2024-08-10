Meet man who left IIT, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer but resigned after 12 years due to…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

In one frame, PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi attend Parliament 'tea meeting', photos go viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

8 poorest countries in the world

8 poorest countries in the world

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

8 stunning images of star clusters shared by NASA

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Eat this dry fruit daily to look young

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Mitzi McCall, Seinfeld, Becker actor, passes away at 93

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Watch: Abhishek Bachchan wins hearts as he hugs Neeraj Chopra after his silver medal win at Paris Olympics

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who left IIT, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer but resigned after 12 years due to…

A bright student, he secured admission to IIT Delhi after acing the IIT-JEE exams. However, he soon realised that the path laid out for him wasn’t the one he wanted to tread. He left IIT to pursue a BTech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani, only to leave that as well

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

Meet man who left IIT, then cracked UPSC to become IAS officer but resigned after 12 years due to…
Gaurav Kaushal's story is one that defies the norm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a world where success is often measured by titles and accolades, Gaurav Kaushal's story is one that defies the norm. An IIT dropout, a BITS Pilani escapee, and an eventual UPSC AIR 38 topper—his life is a sequence of unexpected turns. But perhaps the most startling twist came after 12 years of service as an IAS officer when he decided to resign. The question is, why would someone who seemingly had it all walk away?

Born and raised in Panchkula, Haryana, Gaurav Kaushal's academic journey was nothing short of extraordinary. A bright student, he secured admission to IIT Delhi after acing the IIT-JEE exams. However, he soon realised that the path laid out for him wasn’t the one he wanted to tread. He left IIT to pursue a BTech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani, only to leave that as well, eventually completing his degree at Punjab Engineering College.

Gaurav's hunger for challenges led him to the UPSC exams, where he secured an impressive AIR 38 in 2012. He was posted in the Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES), a role that involved managing military land across the country. For 12 years, Gaurav served with distinction, yet something within him remained unfulfilled.

In a move that baffled many, Gaurav resigned from his coveted position as an IAS officer. His reason? To mentor the next generation of UPSC aspirants. Today, Gaurav runs a mentorship program that reaches thousands through his YouTube channel and the Gaurav Kaushal App, where he provides personalised guidance.

Gaurav Kaushal’s life story is a testament to the idea that success is not about settling for what the world considers prestigious but about continuously seeking personal fulfilment. He walked away from a stable career to find his true calling—a decision that, for him, was worth every risk.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

Mukesh Ambani's family wealth is Rs 25750000000000, it is 10% of GDP of...

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

DNA Verified: Bangladeshi Hindu cricketer Liton Das’s house set on fire? Know truth here

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Ex-trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar again moves Delhi HC, now seeking...

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem: Shoaib Akhtar's tweet after Nadeem's Olympic gold win goes viral

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

'There is something so attractive...': Nagarjuna's old comment on daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala grosses out Reddit

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

5 World's leading universities for Mechanical Engineering courses

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

PT Usha to Vinesh Phogat: 5 most unlucky Indian athletes at Olympics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement