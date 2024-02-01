Meet man who left his high-paying job at 54 years, cracked NEET exam to become doctor

Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan, 54, was an engineer and Chief Manager at the BPCL Kochi Refinery who later cracked NEET exam to pursue MBBS.

The National Eligibility and Entrance Exam (NEET) is one of the most difficult competition exams in the country, but a 54-year-old man decided to defy the odds and pass the medical entrance exam, with a twist in his success story.

Lieutenant Colonel R Murugaiyan, 54, was an engineer and Chief Manager at the BPCL Kochi Refinery. However, he only pursued his engineering degree due to family pressure and had always aspired to be a physician. Murugaiyan, who had spent decades working as an engineer, made the decision to follow his true calling and began studying for the NEET exam. However, there was a catch: he chose to take the exam alongside his teenage daughter.

Murugaiyan, who is 54 years old, made the decision to get ready for the NEET exam alongside his 18-year-old daughter Sheetal. It was challenging for the Lieutenant Colonel to balance his education and a full-time job, but he never gave up and kept moving forward towards success. After returning from work each day, Murugaiyan spent evenings studying with his teenage daughter. Additionally, he disclosed that his spouse provided him with invaluable assistance in juggling his coursework and a full-time job.

In the end, Lieutenant Colonel R. Murugaiyan and his daughter passed the medical entrance exam in the same year that they chose to take the NEET 2021 exam. Murugaiyan quit his well-paying job after the father-daughter team achieved an impressive rank on NEET. In the MBBS programme, the lieutenant colonel was seated at Srilalithambika Medical College in Chennai, and his daughter Sheetal was admitted to Vinayaka Mission Medical College in Puducherry.

The man has degrees in business, law, and engineering in addition to MBBS. The father-daughter team is now prepared to finish their MBBS programme and become physicians.