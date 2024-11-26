Jitin Yadav, a 2016-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, exemplifies determination and resilience.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination is widely regarded as one of the most challenging tests in India, demanding a comprehensive understanding of subjects like History, Politics, and International Relations. Every year, millions aspire to crack this exam, but only around 10,000 candidates clear the preliminary stage, and just about 1,000 secure a spot in the final merit list after passing the mains and interview stages. For many, the journey involves making significant sacrifices, including leaving lucrative careers to dedicate themselves fully to preparation. One inspiring example is IAS officer Jitin Yadav, who gave up a high-paying job to pursue his dream.

Jitin Yadav, a 2016-batch IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre, exemplifies determination and resilience. Before joining the civil services, he worked as a Derivatives Trader in Energy Markets at Futures First, earning an impressive salary of ₹2.5 lakh per month. Despite this financial success, he chose to leave his role in 2012 to focus entirely on preparing for the UPSC exam. His journey led him to Karol Bagh, Delhi, where he immersed himself in studies.

In his initial attempt, Jitin was selected for the Railway Protection Force (RPF) as an Assistant Security Commissioner. However, his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer. He faced setbacks, including failing to clear even the preliminary stage in his second attempt. Yet, he persevered and succeeded in 2015, securing All India Rank (AIR) 382.

Jitin’s academic background is equally impressive, holding a Bachelor of Science in Physics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University (2006–2009), and a Master’s degree in Public Management from Jawaharlal Nehru University (2016–2018). Today, he actively guides aspiring civil servants, sharing strategies and tips to help them navigate the demanding UPSC journey.