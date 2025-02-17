Akshay Agrawal quit his job in Singapore, returned to India, and cracked UPSC in his first attempt using a smart study strategy focused on PYQs.

In 2018, Akshay Agrawal left behind his stable job in Singapore and returned to India, but this wasn’t just an ordinary homecoming. He had made a life-changing decision—to leave his international career and chase a dream that had been in his heart since childhood.

Inspired by a friend’s success in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and encouraged by his father, Akshay took a bold step. He quit his job, packed his bags with books, and returned to India with determination.

"I felt restless in Singapore. I wanted to come back home and serve the nation. That was my true calling," Akshay shared.

That same year, he cleared the UPSC exam on his first attempt, securing an All India Rank (AIR) 43—a remarkable achievement. Today, he serves as the District Magistrate of Nayagarh, Odisha.

The Secret to His Success: Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs)

With a background in engineering from the College of Engineering Pune and a gold medal in economics from the National University of Singapore, Akshay worked in the corporate world before preparing for UPSC. While juggling his job, he managed to study 40 hours a week—3 hours on weekdays and 12 hours on weekends.

After seven months of balancing work and study, he finally quit his job to dedicate 10 to 12 hours daily to his preparation. His success strategy included clear goals, strong determination, smart revision plans, and staying away from distractions.

But his biggest weapon? Previous Year Question Papers (PYQs).

Why PYQs Matter in UPSC Preparation

Akshay strongly believes that PYQs are a goldmine for aspirants. He carefully analyzed 20-25 years’ worth of past UPSC question papers to understand the pattern, trends, and important topics.

1. Spotting Patterns and Trends

Through these papers, he identified repeated themes, historical topics, and the nature of questions. This helped him predict high-importance topics and focus on them effectively.

"I solved at least 5,000 questions before the Prelims," he advised.

2. Strategic Note-Making

For every PYQ, he gathered extra information and strengthened his notes. For example, if a question was about the RCEP treaty, he studied everything related to it—its member countries, India’s stance, and related agreements. This approach deepened his understanding of topics.

3. Effective Revision Strategy

Akshay revised PYQs multiple times, reinforcing his learning and identifying weak areas. This structured approach boosted his confidence before the exam.

"Consistency, structured targets, and smart revision are the keys to UPSC success," he says.

Akshay’s journey proves that with determination, the right strategy, and smart preparation, cracking UPSC—even on the first attempt—is possible.