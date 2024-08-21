Meet man, who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, first become IPS, then IAS with AIR...

Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow secured the top rank in UPSC 2023, transitioning from an IIT Kanpur graduate.

UPSC 2023 topper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services Examination 2023 on Tuesday, and 26-year-old Aditya Srivastava from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, secured the top rank. This is a prestigious exam in India that selects candidates for various government services, and this year, 1,016 candidates were recommended for appointment.

Aditya Srivastava’s academic journey has been impressive from the start. He completed his schooling at CMS Lucknow's Aliganj branch, where he scored an outstanding 95%. His excellence continued at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, where he pursued a dual degree in B.Tech and M.Tech. During his time at IIT, he earned a gold medal, further highlighting his academic brilliance.

After finishing his education, Aditya began his professional career with Goldman Sachs, where he worked for 15 months. However, during this time, he realized that his true calling lay in serving society rather than continuing in the corporate sector.

Aditya's decision to pursue the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) was a thoughtful one. In a mock interview shared on YouTube, he explained that his initial focus was on achieving financial security, which is why he joined the corporate world. But soon, he realized that money alone wasn't enough to satisfy him. The opportunity to make a real difference through the Civil Services, where he could work on the grassroots level and introduce innovative solutions, became his primary motivation.

His journey is an inspiration for all Civil Services aspirants. Aditya’s outstanding academic record, combined with his passion for social impact, makes him a deserving candidate for the top rank in UPSC 2023.

What makes his achievement even more remarkable is that this wasn't his first attempt at the Civil Services Exam. In 2022, he had secured the 236th rank and opted for the Indian Police Service (IPS). Currently, he is undergoing training at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Aditya credits his success to his dedication, perseverance, and the unwavering support of his family. His father, Ajay Srivastava, works as an assistant audit officer at the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, and his family's encouragement played a key role in his success.

