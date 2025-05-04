IAS Anudeep Durishetty secured All India Rank(AIR) 1 in Civil Services(Main) Examination 2017 in his fifth attempt. Hailing from Telangana, Anudeep completed his schooling from Shri Suryoday High School.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam in India is widely regarded as one of the toughest competitive exams. Clearing this exam requires countless hours of dedicated preparation. Each year, thousands of candidates aspire to join prestigious services like IAS, IFS, IRS, and IPS. The UPSC examination consists of three stages: the Preliminary Exam, the Main Exam, and the Interview. Many candidates even leave high-paying jobs at reputed organisations like Google to pursue their dreams. Among such aspirants is Anudeep Durishetty, whose remarkable success story continues to inspire many.

Anudeep Durishetty hails from Telangana and completed his schooling at Shri Suryoday High School. He pursued a degree in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering from BITS Pilani, graduating in 2011.

After completing his engineering studies, Anudeep joined Google as a software developer in Hyderabad. Despite a successful career in the tech industry, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Anudeep’s UPSC journey was marked by determination and perseverance. His first attempt at the exam in 2012 ended in failure. In 2013, he appeared again and was selected for the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). He joined the Customs and Central Excise Department as an Assistant Commissioner.

However, his ultimate goal was to become an IAS officer. Undeterred by setbacks, he attempted the UPSC exam again in 2014 and 2015 but did not succeed. These failures only strengthened his resolve.

In his fifth attempt in 2017, Anudeep achieved his dream by securing All India Rank (AIR) 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, without the help of any coaching.

Anudeep Durishetty created history with his outstanding score of 1,126 out of 2,025 marks, the highest ever recorded in the UPSC examination. His marksheet reveals the following scores:

• Essay (Paper-I): 155 marks

• General Studies-I (Paper-II): 123 marks

• General Studies-II (Paper-III): 123 marks

In his blog, Anudeep shares his experiences and strategies to help future aspirants avoid common mistakes. He writes:

“I am Anudeep Durishetty, IAS officer of 2018 batch and All India Rank 1 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2017. I secured this rank in my 5th attempt. Over the course of my long tryst with UPSC, I had learnt a lot from my mistakes and I consciously worked to rectify them. I intend this blog to be a repository of my experience so that you don’t repeat the same errors. You’ll find posts on my journey so far, preparation strategy for GS, essay, optional, answer writing and other peripheral aspects relevant to Civils preparation. Aspirants may post their queries in the comments section,” reads the official website of his blog.

Anudeep Durishetty’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience and dedication. His story serves as an inspiration to countless aspirants striving to achieve their dreams through hard work and determination. IAS Anudeep Durishetty is currently serving as the Collector in Hyderabad.