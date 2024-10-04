Twitter
Meet man, who left govt job as Assistant Excise Officer, used to get Rs 50000000, now works as...

Ankit became a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer in 2018, securing the 235th rank in the recruitment exam.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 03:45 PM IST

Meet man, who left govt job as Assistant Excise Officer, used to get Rs 50000000, now works as...
Ankit Awasthi, an Assistant Excise Officer in Jaipur's Excise Prohibition Squad, has resigned from his position. On Thursday, October 3, he officially submitted his resignation. Ankit explained that he is leaving his government job to pursue his true passion. “I was definitely in a government job,” he shared, “but my passion lies elsewhere, and I want to fulfill it.”

A recent controversy unfolded in a WhatsApp group of excise officers, where some colleagues accused Ankit of spending too much time on YouTube during work hours while still drawing a government salary. The discussion grew heated, with Ankit offering clarifications for some time until a senior officer stepped in, asking everyone to stop arguing in the group.

Ankit, who had been working as an Excise Inspector, describes himself primarily as a teacher. He has been teaching students for 15 years, both online and offline, and helping thousands achieve their educational goals. After joining the government job, however, he found it difficult to balance both his teaching career and government duties. "One of the two jobs had to go," he said, explaining his decision to resign and refocus on teaching, which is his true passion.

Ankit became a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer in 2018, securing the 235th rank in the recruitment exam. After training, he served as an Assistant Excise Officer for about three years. Since 2010, he has taught hundreds of students, many of whom have secured government jobs, including prestigious positions in the RAS and IAS services. He shared that people would often mock him for teaching others how to become officers while he hadn’t become one himself. His selection for the RAS was, in part, a response to those critics, but his heart remains with teaching. His goal is to provide quality education to underprivileged students at an affordable cost.

Before joining the government, Ankit was a top faculty member at a well-known coaching institute, earning an annual package of ₹5 crore. He had initially passed the RAS exam in 2016, securing the 525th rank, but chose not to take the job then. In 2021, after being selected again, he left his lucrative coaching career for the government role. However, after some time, he became disillusioned with the job and now intends to return to the education sector.

Ankit announced his resignation on social media, posting a photo of his Excise Inspector uniform and writing, “Goodbye uniform. Wearing it with the Ashoka Pillar on the shoulders was a proud history, but life is short, and there are so many moments to live. Now I want to do more, breathe in the open air, and see the world more closely. On this first day of Sharadiya Navratri, I’ve resigned from government service. The journey in Rajasthan Administrative Services was memorable, but now I feel like playing another inning. Keep me in your prayers.”

