Kanishak Kataria left a Rs 1 crore job in South Korea to follow his dream of public service and became IAS topper on his first attempt.

Kanishak Kataria had everything a young engineer could dream of, a degree from IIT Bombay, a high-paying job abroad, and a comfortable life. After graduating with a degree in Computer Science, he joined Samsung in South Korea, earning a salary of around Rs 1 crore a year. But even with all the success and money, Kanishak felt something was missing. His heart was set on something more meaningful, serving the country.

Originally from Rajasthan, Kanishak was inspired by his family, especially his father, Sanwar Mal Verma, who is an IAS officer and the Director of the Social Justice and Empowerment Department in Rajasthan. Seeing his father and uncle, K.C. Verma, the Divisional Commissioner in Jaipur, work for the people made a strong impact on him. Kanishak grew up watching them make a real difference in society, and deep down, he wanted to follow in their footsteps.

So in 2017, Kanishak made a bold decision. He left his job in South Korea and returned to Jaipur to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, one of the toughest exams in India. What’s even more inspiring is that he chose not to join any coaching classes. He trusted his own discipline and studied on his own.

In 2019, all his hard work paid off. Kanishak not only cleared the UPSC exam on his very first attempt, but he also topped it, securing All India Rank (AIR) 1. His success was celebrated across the country and was a proud moment for his family.

Today, Kanishak Kataria is posted as Joint Secretary in the Department of Personnel (DOP) in the Government of Rajasthan. He is now living his dream of serving the people and working to improve lives through public service. His story is a powerful reminder that true success comes not just from money, but from purpose, dedication, and the desire to make a difference.