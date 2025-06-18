IAS officer B Abdul Nasar who did not clear UPSC exam yet reached this level. His story is both interesting and inspiring. He grew up in orphanage, worked odd jobs to support family but eventually grew up in public service.

The UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Thousands of applicants attempt it each year, but only a few of them succeed in becoming IAS officers.There are times when aspirants crack the exam -- deemed one of the toughest -- by defying setbacks. Even coaching cannot guarantee their success in the UPSC exam. However, the story of this IAS officer can surprise and astonish anybody. It is about IAS officer B Abdul Nasar who did not clear UPSC exam yet reached this level. His story is both interesting and inspiring.

IAS officer B Abdul Nasar's inspiring journey

B Abdul Nasar comes from Thalasseri in Kerala's Kannur district. His father died when Nasar was only 5 years old. He and his five siblings had to then live in an orphanage as their mother was so poor that she supported her children by working as a domestic helper. Even amid this dire living condition, Nasar completed his schooling and till he entered his teens spend his childhood in the orphanage. However, he started working long before adulthood. At 10 he took up job as a cleaner and a hotel supplier to support his family. But he never stopped studying and while juggling with school and small jobs, he completed his graduation from Thalassery's government college. He was a constant support of his family as he did many odd jobs to provide them financially. His jobs included newspaper delivery, offering tuition classes, and working as a phone operator.

After much struggle to support his family and simultaneously completes his education he got into a government job and started his career in governance in 1994. His posting was in the Kerala Health Department which he received right after earning his postgraduate degree. Determined to work hard and make progress, Abdul Nasar committed himself to public service and efforts to improve administration he gradually earned promotions, and eventually reached the role of Deputy Collector in the State Civil Service by 2006.

His hard work and true commitment to public service earned him recognition as Kerala’s top Deputy Collector in 2015, which pushed him to another promotion which was incredibly higher, that of, the rank of IAS officer in 2017. Under this role, he worked as the Housing Commissioner to the Government of Kerala and later took up the role of District Collector of Kollam in 2019.

Abdul Nasar's rise to becoming an IAS officer through various government ranks, getting promotions and his work being recognised is a true inspiration for those IAS aspirants who are not able to crack the coveted UPSC exam and hence lose hope to enter public administration. From a very poor background to one of the most coveted jobs in India, Nasar has become an example of the fact that anyone with hard work and focus can achieve great heights.