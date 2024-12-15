In this article, we are going to tell the story of a man who failed to clear the SSB written test 16 times. However, it was his unwavering determination that made him achieve his goals.

The success story of Assistant Commandant Officer Abhinandan Yadav teaches us the value of consistency, determination and hard work.

Abhinandan Yadav, born in Khojapur village of Ghazipur district in Uttar Pradesh, flunked Services Selection Board (SSB) written exam 16 times. But his never-say-die attitute kept him going and he finally achieved his goals by clearing the UPSC Assistant Commandant exam.

Let's get to know about his journey

Background

Abhinandan Yadav began his education at New Model Children School in Khojapur. From Kota, Rajasthan, he pursued his intermediate. In 2022, he completed his graduation from IIT, Guwahati. During these years, he also prepared for the SSB wriiten exam. Surprisingly, between 2017 to 2024, he failed in the examination 16 times.

Despite his repeated success, he faced struggles during the interview process.

After graduation, Yadav secured a job at Cubastion Consulting Pvt Ltd in Gurugram, Haryana. Working in the corporate sector - he worked on enhancing his English speaking skills - which had been a constant barrier in his SSB interview. Along with a 12-hour working shifts, he managed to study during the nighttime.

Finally, in 2024, the moment came for Abhinandan Yadav as he aced the UPSC Assistant Commandant exam, defeating odds and difficulties.