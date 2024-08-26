Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Rakesh Chopdar once considered a failure has become a successful entrepreneur with Azad Engineering proving that setbacks can lead to extraordinary success.

Rakesh Chopdar's journey is a testament to perseverance and self-belief. Once considered a failure due to his poor performance in school, Chopdar has transformed into a successful entrepreneur who commands respect in the global manufacturing sector. His story demonstrates that setbacks are merely stepping stones to success.

Rakesh Chopdar, who struggled with his 10th-grade exams, faced harsh criticism from his family and peers, labeling him as a failure. Undeterred, he joined his father's factory, Atlas Fasteners, where he began to hone his skills in engineering and manufacturing. Despite the challenges, Chopdar used this opportunity to develop his expertise and understand the intricacies of machinery and production.

In 2008, after twelve years of working in the family business, Chopdar launched his own company, Azad Engineering. Starting with a second-hand CNC machine in a modest 200-square-meter shed, he secured a significant order to produce airfoils for thermal power turbines. This marked the beginning of Azad Engineering's journey in the global manufacturing arena.

Today, Azad Engineering stands as a major player in the industry, specializing in "zero-defect" rotating parts used in power sectors, military aircraft, and oil and gas industries. The company competes with global giants and has established strategic partnerships with renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Rolls-Royce, Boeing, Safran, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Baker Hughes, Pratt & Whitney, Doosan, Honeywell, and Toshiba.

Chopdar’s company has achieved impressive milestones, including a significant revenue increase from ₹2 crore in 2008 to ₹350 crore in 2023-24. Azad Engineering’s market capitalization soared to over $1 billion shortly after its public listing. The company now employs around 1,200 people and is poised for further growth.

Azad Engineering is expanding its operations with a new facility spread over 200,000 square meters in Tuniki Bolaram and Jinnaram, with an investment exceeding ₹800 crore. This expansion will support the company’s ventures into aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas sectors.

The company has also recently secured a deal with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for producing hybrid turbo-gas generators. The first batch of fully integrated turbo engines is expected to be delivered by early 2026.

Chopdar’s story underscores the power of hard work and determination. From a school dropout to a successful entrepreneur, his journey inspires many and exemplifies how setbacks can lead to extraordinary achievements.

