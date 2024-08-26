Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Delhi Metro Phase-4: DMRC tweaks construction plans on Janakpuri West-RK Ashram corridor to...

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Kolkata rape and murder case: Centre slams Mamata Banerjee for her letter to PM Modi, says '123 fast track courts but..'

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi looks 'khatarnak' in new posters, fans say 'toofaan aane wala hai'; film to release on...

5 animals that don't drink water

5 animals that don't drink water

Tips to manage viral fever during rainy season 

Tips to manage viral fever during rainy season 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

 From Sandwich to Margarita: Seven foods named after real people 

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

दादा जी से लिया भुजिया बनाने का ज्ञान, पढ़ाई छोड़ खड़ा किया करोड़ों का कारोबार, जानिए कैसे बना 'बीकाजी' ब्रांड

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Who is Neelam Upadhyaya? Priyanka Chopra's sister-in-law, south star, Siddharth and her love story has Ambani connection

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee react to credit war over Stree 2's success: 'Baat khulegi toh...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

Aamir Khan says he needs a partner, reveals if he will have a third marriage: 'It seems...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...

Rakesh Chopdar once considered a failure has become a successful entrepreneur with Azad Engineering proving that setbacks can lead to extraordinary success.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 26, 2024, 07:03 PM IST

Meet man who failed in class 10, built Rs 5499 crore company that partners with Rolls-Royce and Boeing, he is...
Rakesh Chopdar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Rakesh Chopdar's journey is a testament to perseverance and self-belief. Once considered a failure due to his poor performance in school, Chopdar has transformed into a successful entrepreneur who commands respect in the global manufacturing sector. His story demonstrates that setbacks are merely stepping stones to success.

Rakesh Chopdar, who struggled with his 10th-grade exams, faced harsh criticism from his family and peers, labeling him as a failure. Undeterred, he joined his father's factory, Atlas Fasteners, where he began to hone his skills in engineering and manufacturing. Despite the challenges, Chopdar used this opportunity to develop his expertise and understand the intricacies of machinery and production.

In 2008, after twelve years of working in the family business, Chopdar launched his own company, Azad Engineering. Starting with a second-hand CNC machine in a modest 200-square-meter shed, he secured a significant order to produce airfoils for thermal power turbines. This marked the beginning of Azad Engineering's journey in the global manufacturing arena.

Today, Azad Engineering stands as a major player in the industry, specializing in "zero-defect" rotating parts used in power sectors, military aircraft, and oil and gas industries. The company competes with global giants and has established strategic partnerships with renowned Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Rolls-Royce, Boeing, Safran, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens, Baker Hughes, Pratt & Whitney, Doosan, Honeywell, and Toshiba.

Chopdar’s company has achieved impressive milestones, including a significant revenue increase from ₹2 crore in 2008 to ₹350 crore in 2023-24. Azad Engineering’s market capitalization soared to over $1 billion shortly after its public listing. The company now employs around 1,200 people and is poised for further growth.

Azad Engineering is expanding its operations with a new facility spread over 200,000 square meters in Tuniki Bolaram and Jinnaram, with an investment exceeding ₹800 crore. This expansion will support the company’s ventures into aerospace, defense, energy, and oil and gas sectors.

The company has also recently secured a deal with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) for producing hybrid turbo-gas generators. The first batch of fully integrated turbo engines is expected to be delivered by early 2026.

Chopdar’s story underscores the power of hard work and determination. From a school dropout to a successful entrepreneur, his journey inspires many and exemplifies how setbacks can lead to extraordinary achievements.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

'Baby steps' : Newborn elephant adorably follows mom in viral video, watch

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior revealed ahead of launch; check new features of Tata Safari rival

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

When a poor blind priest refused to take Rs 20000 in help from Sudha Murty, his reason will leave you stunned

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Gautam Adani who among them pays the most tax?

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

Maharashtra Bandh called off: Uddhav Thackeray expresses disagreement with Bombay HC order, says 'we don't...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Meet beautiful wives of Pakistani cricketers

Educational qualification of South actresses

Educational qualification of South actresses

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani to Shloka Mehta, Radhika Merchant: Wedding outfits worn by Ambani women

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Who is south India's richest actor? Has Rs 3050-crore net worth, Rs 800-crore property; not Rajini, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

Meet UPSC topper Tina Dabi, her sister IAS Ria Dabi; know about their educational qualifications, salary, perks

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement