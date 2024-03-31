Meet man who failed 35 times in government exams, later cracked UPSC with AIR 104 to become IPS officer, resigned for...

Wardhan was born in Sirsa, Haryana, India, and attended school there. After graduating from school, he earned a B.Tech in electronics engineering from Hisar.

IAS Vijay Wardhan gave evidence that a person's achievements are not influenced by their mistakes. Considering that the secret to success is to make mistakes. However, it's just as important that you don't minimise your errors. Rather, pay attention to the reasons behind the deviations from your expectations.

Embrace setbacks and focus on learning from them. If you put in a lot of effort and work from the heart, you will definitely succeed. due to the assertion that failure is not the opposite of success but rather a necessary component of success. Some people give up after failing one or two exams, but this Haryana boy remained positive even after failing 35 tests.

Despite his repeated failures on government job examinations, he persisted. He eventually managed to secure the 104th spot in the UPSC after failing 35 different tests.

Media reports claim that despite being turned down time and time again, he learned from his mistakes and continued to work hard after each setback. He applied to the UPSC CSE in the first place and was accepted as an IPS officer; however, he is currently pursuing training to become an IAS officer.

He attempted thirty exams during his preparation, failing each and every one of them, including the CGL, SSC, UPPSC, and Haryana PCS. He was demoralised after that, but he kept fighting. When Vardhan took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2014, he didn't pass. He made four consecutive attempts, each failing, but none of them were successful.

His efforts were eventually acknowledged in 2018. After passing the UPSC and achieving the 104th All India Rank (AIR), he was appointed an IPS. But Vijay Vardhan wasn't content with his IPS job, so in 2021 he reapplied and passed the UPSC exam to become an IAS.

At a recent media event, IAS Vijay Vardhan gave some very important advice to candidates for the Civil Services. He said that you are the best teacher you have ever had. That's why you should always have faith in your abilities, no matter what you decide. He specifically cautioned senior candidates against copying their current method. You need to change your approach.