Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS then quit due to...

Achieving dreams of success is never easy as it requires relentless hard work and strong determination. IAS officer Vijay Vardhan, who faced numerous failures before reaching the pinnacle of success, is now an inspiration for many. He adopted a unique strategy to finally pass the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Before this, he cleared the UPSC exam to become an IPS officer, but he wasn't fully satisfied and continued his efforts until he achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

IAS Vijay Vardhan hails from the Sirsa district of Haryana. After completing his studies in Electronics Engineering from Hisar, he moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. While preparing for IAS, he also applied for various government jobs. He attempted 35 exams but faced failure every time. He also faced several setbacks in the UPSC exams, but he never lost hope or courage. His core belief was that those who keep trying never lose. Finally, through hard work and self-confidence, he reached the summit of success.

In 2018, Vijay Vardhan developed a special strategy: he treated his failed exams as practice. Despite the setbacks, he did not become negative and remained focused on his goal, working day and night toward it. Eventually, he passed the UPSC exam and secured the 104th rank, which led to his selection as an IPS officer. However, his true dream was to become an IAS officer.

Vijay Vardhan was not content with just becoming an IPS officer. His determination grew even stronger, and without hesitation, he took the UPSC exam again in 2021. This time, he secured a position in the top 70. His success was a result of his perseverance and dedication, and he finally achieved his goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Vijay Vardhan's story is a testament to persistence and self-confidence. Despite facing repeated failures, he never gave up. His journey serves as a unique source of inspiration for everyone. Through continuous effort and hard work, he succeeded. Vijay Vardhan's challenging journey demonstrates that when one is passionate about success, no goal is too difficult to achieve.