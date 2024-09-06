Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS then quit due to...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, who lost his mother in childhood, worked as milk seller, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

US Elections 2024: If elected to power, Donald Trump reveals this will be Elon Musk's role in Republican govt, says...

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

SC dismisses RG Kar Hospital's ex- principal Sandip Ghosh's plea in irregularities case

NPCI launches 'UPI circle', check what it is and how it works

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, who lost his mother in childhood, worked as milk seller, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

Meet man, who lost his mother in childhood, worked as milk seller, cracked NEET exam with AIR...

US Elections 2024: If elected to power, Donald Trump reveals this will be Elon Musk's role in Republican govt, says...

US Elections 2024: If elected to power, Donald Trump reveals this will be Elon Musk's role in Republican govt, says...

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Hina Khan diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, says, 'it is hard when you can't...'

Hina Khan diagnosed with mucositis amid breast cancer treatment, says, 'it is hard when you can't...'

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS then quit due to...

Vijay Vardhan was not content with just becoming an IPS officer. His determination grew even stronger, and without hesitation, he took the UPSC exam again in 2021.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 12:10 PM IST

Meet man who failed 35 exams, cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS then quit due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Achieving dreams of success is never easy as it requires relentless hard work and strong determination. IAS officer Vijay Vardhan, who faced numerous failures before reaching the pinnacle of success, is now an inspiration for many. He adopted a unique strategy to finally pass the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Before this, he cleared the UPSC exam to become an IPS officer, but he wasn't fully satisfied and continued his efforts until he achieved his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

IAS Vijay Vardhan hails from the Sirsa district of Haryana. After completing his studies in Electronics Engineering from Hisar, he moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam. While preparing for IAS, he also applied for various government jobs. He attempted 35 exams but faced failure every time. He also faced several setbacks in the UPSC exams, but he never lost hope or courage. His core belief was that those who keep trying never lose. Finally, through hard work and self-confidence, he reached the summit of success.

In 2018, Vijay Vardhan developed a special strategy: he treated his failed exams as practice. Despite the setbacks, he did not become negative and remained focused on his goal, working day and night toward it. Eventually, he passed the UPSC exam and secured the 104th rank, which led to his selection as an IPS officer. However, his true dream was to become an IAS officer.

Vijay Vardhan was not content with just becoming an IPS officer. His determination grew even stronger, and without hesitation, he took the UPSC exam again in 2021. This time, he secured a position in the top 70. His success was a result of his perseverance and dedication, and he finally achieved his goal of becoming an IAS officer.

Vijay Vardhan's story is a testament to persistence and self-confidence. Despite facing repeated failures, he never gave up. His journey serves as a unique source of inspiration for everyone. Through continuous effort and hard work, he succeeded. Vijay Vardhan's challenging journey demonstrates that when one is passionate about success, no goal is too difficult to achieve.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart set to premiere on OTT just 21 days after release; know when, where to watch

Ram Pothineni, Sanjay Dutt's Double iSmart set to premiere on OTT just 21 days after release; know when, where to watch

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the dates, timings, significance, rituals, and more

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know the dates, timings, significance, rituals, and more

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching at 22, got AIR 31, she is now posted as…

Meet woman who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching at 22, got AIR 31, she is now posted as…

Meet Gout Gout, 16-year-old Australian sprinter who broke Usain Bolt's record at U20 World Championships

Meet Gout Gout, 16-year-old Australian sprinter who broke Usain Bolt's record at U20 World Championships

Tattoos and Cancer Risk: New study raises concerns, experts remain sceptical

Tattoos and Cancer Risk: New study raises concerns, experts remain sceptical

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement