Becoming an IAS officer is a dream for many, as the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is one of the difficult exams to crack. Lakhs of aspirants study day and night for years to crack the UPSC civil services exam. Among the many inspiring success stories is Vijay Vardhan, who faced many failures before reaching the pinnacle of success, and is now an inspiration for many.

AS Vijay Vardhan hails from Haryana’s Sirsa district. He moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC examination after completing Electronics Engineering. He applied for many government positions while he was preparing, attempting 35 exams but failing each time. He experienced several disappointments during the UPSC exams, but he never gave up or lost hope. He was steadfast in his conviction that success comes from persistence. He eventually attained the highest level of accomplishment and accomplished his goal through unrelenting hard work and self-confidence.

He attempted 35 different government exams, including the Haryana PCS, UPPSC, SSC, and CGL, but failed to pass any of them. But he never gave up, and he never gave up. Vardhan took the UPSC exam for the first time in 2014 but unfortunately did not succeed.

Vijay Wardhan eventually passed the UPSC exam in 2018 after multiple attempts, and became an IPS officer with an All India Rank (AIR) of 104. He chose to retake the UPSC exam, nonetheless, because he was dissatisfied with his role as an IPS officer. He reportedly achieved All India Rank (AIR) 288 in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020, and became an IAS officer.

The journey of Vijay Vardhan is a testament of persistence and self-confidence. He was repeatedly unsuccessful, yet he never gave up. His story offers everyone a special source of motivation. He achieved success by working hard and consistently. Vijay Vardhan's challenging journey shows that no objective is too hard to accomplish when one is driven to succeed.