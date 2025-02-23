IAS Vijay Vardhan hails from the Sirsa district of Haryana. After completing his studies in Electronics Engineering from Hisar, he moved to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exam.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard nut to crack; yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations of joining the realms of administration. Among the many inspiring success stories, is Vijay Vardhan, who faced many failures before reaching the pinnacle of success, and is now an inspiration for many.

Vijay Vardhan used a unique approach to eventually pass the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer. Although he had previously cracked the UPSC exam and become an IPS officer, he wasn't quite satisfied and kept working until he realized his goal of becoming an IAS officer.

IAS Vijay Vardhan hails from Haryana's Sirsa district. He relocated to Delhi to study for the UPSC exam after graduating from Hisar with a degree in Electronics Engineering. He applied for many government jobs while he was preparing for the UPSC exam. He attempted 35 exams but faced failure every time. Even though he faced several setbacks during the UPSC exams, he never gave up or lost courage. His core belief was that those who keep trying never lose. Finally, through hard work and self-confidence, he reached the summit of success.

Vijay Vardhan devised a unique strategy in 2018: He used his failed exams as practice. Despite the setbacks, he remained optimistic and worked tirelessly to achieve his objective. After passing the UPSC exam with AIR 104, he was eventually chosen as an IPS officer. However, his true dream was to become an IAS officer.

Being an IPS officer was not enough for Vijay Vardhan. He took the UPSC exam again in 2021 without hesitation as his determination grew even stronger. He managed to get in the top 70 this time. Because of his hard work and commitment, he was able to succeed and eventually fulfill his dream of becoming an IAS official. The tale of Vijay Vardhan is proof of tenacity and self-assurance. He was repeatedly unsuccessful, yet he never gave up. His journey serves as a unique source of inspiration for everyone. Through continuous effort and hard work, he succeeded. Vijay Vardhan's challenging journey shows that when one is passionate about success, no goal is too difficult to achieve.