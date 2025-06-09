Awanish Sharan, from Bihar, studied at a government school for his early education. His academic performance was average, scoring just 44.7% in Class 10. He improved slightly, getting 65% in Class 12 and 60% in his graduation.

The UPSC exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Thousands of applicants attempt it each year, but only a few of them succeed in becoming IAS officers. In this article, we will talk about Awanish Sharan, whose journey serves as a source of motivation for UPSC candidates across India.

Awanish Sharan hails from Bihar. He received his early education in a government school. He only received an average grade of 44.7% in Class 10, indicating average academic performance. He improved slightly, graduating with 60% and a Class 12 grade of 65%. He aspired to pass the UPSC exam and become an IAS officer even though he knew he wasn't a top student. Additionally, Sharan attempted and failed the UPSC Central Police Forces (CPF) and Combined Defence Services (CDS) examinations. However, he couldn't succeed in those exams. Furthermore, he made 10 failed attempts in the state PCS prelims.

Awanish Sharan made it to the interview round of the UPSC CSE on his first attempt but was disqualified. His aspirations came true when he achieved an outstanding All India Rank (AIR) 77 on his second attempt.

In 2009, Awanish became an IAS officer and is presently posted in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. He often shares his own experiences and inspirational stories to inspire others. He even posted his Class 10 grade report on social media in 2022, revealing that he had only gotten 314 out of 700. His widely shared tweet proved that grades are merely numbers and do not determine a person's destiny.

According to Awanish, UPSC candidates should read only a few books and notes, avoid social media, limit the amount of time they spend distracted by friends and family, avoid comparing their progress to that of others, and read newspapers daily to stay informed about current affairs. His story serves as a reminder that with persistence and hard work, any aspiration can become a reality.