IIT Roorkee, formerly known as Roorkee College, holds the distinction of being India’s first engineering college. It was established in 1847 and later renamed Thomason College of Civil Engineering in 1854 to honor James Thomason, a key mentor. Over the years, the institution evolved, becoming the University of Roorkee on November 25, 1949, marking it as the first engineering university in independent India. In a significant transformation, the Government of India upgraded it to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on September 21, 2001.

Academic Excellence at IIT Roorkee

IIT Roorkee offers a wide range of programs across its 21 academic departments and centers. It provides 12 undergraduate courses in engineering and architecture, three dual-degree programs, and over 48 postgraduate courses in engineering, architecture, sciences, business administration, and computer applications. The institute also runs extensive research programs at the doctoral level, contributing significantly to advancements in various fields.

IIT Roorkee’s National and Global Rankings

IIT Roorkee continues to maintain an excellent reputation, both in India and globally. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024, it secured the 1st rank in the Architecture and Planning category. It also ranked among the top 10 in various categories:

6th in Engineering and Innovation

8th in Overall Rankings

9th in Research Category

On the international stage, QS World University Rankings 2025 placed IIT Roorkee at 335th position globally. Additionally, in the QS WUR Subject Rankings, it secured a position in the 51-70 range, and in the QS Sustainability Rankings, it stood at 387th place.

IIT Roorkee and GATE 2025

Apart from its academic excellence, IIT Roorkee is also responsible for conducting the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. GATE is a national-level entrance exam that evaluates candidates in various undergraduate subjects related to Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

Candidates who qualify GATE can pursue higher education in Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), and direct PhD programs in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other prestigious institutions. Additionally, GATE scores are used for recruitment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), providing career opportunities in government-owned companies.

With its rich history, academic excellence, and top-tier rankings, IIT Roorkee continues to be one of India’s premier institutions, contributing significantly to education, research, and innovation.