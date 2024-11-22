Meet man who is a daily labourer from West Bengal, scored 677 in NEET 2024, overcoming immense hardships to secure admission to NRS Medical College.

Sarfaraz, a 21-year-old daily labourer from West Bengal, has become an inspiration to millions after scoring an impressive 677 out of 720 in the NEET 2024 exam. Despite earning just Rs 300 a day by lifting 400 bricks, Sarfaraz worked tirelessly toward his dream of becoming a doctor. His incredible journey was highlighted by PhysicsWallah founder Alakh Pandey, whose viral video brought Sarfaraz’s story into the national spotlight.

For the past two years, Sarfaraz balanced a tough routine. He worked from 6 AM to 2 PM at a labour job to support his family, then dedicated the rest of his time to studying. His determination and resilience stood strong even when others doubted him. Sarfaraz’s mother played a key role in his success, often sacrificing her sleep during cold nights to help him study in their small home, built under the PM Awas Yojana. “Our house had no roof earlier, and I would stay awake to ensure he didn’t feel cold,” she said.

Sarfaraz's hard work paid off when he secured admission to the prestigious Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College in Kolkata. His journey wasn’t easy. After Class 10, he dreamt of joining the NDA but had to let go of the idea due to financial struggles and a serious accident. During the pandemic, Sarfaraz received government support to buy a phone, which became a game-changer. He started studying through free YouTube videos by Alakh Pandey and later enrolled in an affordable PhysicsWallah course.

In his first NEET attempt, he joined a dental college but couldn’t continue due to a lack of hostel facilities. Refusing to give up, Sarfaraz tried again in 2024 and achieved success. Alakh Pandey, moved by his dedication, visited Sarfaraz’s home and gifted him a new phone, offered Rs 5 lakh as a repayable loan, and committed to covering his college fees.

Sarfaraz’s inspiring story mirrors that of Sunny Kumar, an 18-year-old samosa vendor from Noida, who also excelled in NEET 2024 with 664 marks while running a samosa stall for 4-5 hours daily.

These stories highlight the power of resilience and education in transforming lives against all odds.

