Education

Meet man, who cracked UPSC twice, has 20 degrees, resigned as IAS officer due to...

Shrikant Jichkar is considered to be India’s most educated person, was an IAS officer, politician, and scholar with 20 degrees who tragically died in 2004.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 07:22 PM IST

Meet man, who cracked UPSC twice, has 20 degrees, resigned as IAS officer due to...
Indian genius, who cracked UPSC twice, with 20 degrees from 42 universities, later quit IAS post
Shrikant Jichkar is remembered as the most educated person in Indian history. He was born on September 14, 1954, in Katol, Maharashtra. His remarkable academic journey and multifaceted career left a lasting impact on Indian society. Jichkar pursued an impressive number of degrees across various fields, making him a symbol of academic excellence in the country.

Jichkar began his educational journey by earning MBBS and MD degrees in medicine from Nagpur University. However, he didn’t stop there. Over the years, he obtained degrees in a wide range of subjects, including public administration, sociology, economics, Sanskrit, history, English literature, philosophy, political science, and ancient Indian history, culture, and archaeology. Additionally, he earned a master’s degree in international law, an MBA, a doctorate in business management, a bachelor’s degree in journalism, and a Doctor of Literature in Sanskrit.

Between 1973 and 1990, Jichkar reportedly appeared in 42 university exams and successfully earned 20 degrees. His dedication and intellect were further highlighted by the numerous gold medals he received throughout his academic career. Jichkar would take these exams every summer and winter, continuously broadening his knowledge.

In 1978, Shrikant Jichkar cleared the prestigious UPSC exam and became a central civil servant in the Indian Police Service. However, he soon shifted his focus and passed the UPSC again in 1980 to become an IAS officer. Not long after, he left the service to enter politics and became the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) at just 26 years old. He was appointed a minister with responsibility for 14 portfolios.

Jichkar’s political career was just as impressive as his academic achievements. He served in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from 1980 to 1985 and the Maharashtra Legislative Council from 1986 to 1992. He also represented Maharashtra as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha from 1992 to 1998.

In 1992, Jichkar established the Sàndipani School in Nagpur, further contributing to education in the region. Tragically, his life was cut short on June 2, 2004, when he died in a car accident near Kondhali, about 50 kilometers from Nagpur. At the time of his death, Shrikant Jichkar was 49 years old, leaving behind a legacy of intellectual achievement and public service.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
