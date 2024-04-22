Twitter
Meet man who cracked UPSC on first attempt, later resigned from IAS job to become actor, now works for...

Abhishek Singh is from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Durga Shakti Nagpal, his spouse, is presently serving as the District Magistrate (DM) for the Banda district and is also an IAS officer.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 22, 2024, 08:04 PM IST

Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer, tendered his resignation to the Central Government. His first big break came in November of last year when he was taken off of his Gujarat election duty due to social media posts he had made about his new assignment. 

He was placed on administrative leave in February 2023 and resigned in March. After resigning, IAS officer Abhishek Singh—who had originally aspired to be a movie actor—turned to politics. He is now free to run for office in Jaunpur from any party, or the BJP in particular, if that is what he wants.

An IAS officer from the UP cadre, Abhishek Singh was born in 2011. The government discovered that he had been absent from duty for eighty-two days without providing them with any notice, and in February 2023 he was relieved of active duty. In case you missed it, Abhishek Singh, an IAS officer, has also dabbled in acting and has appeared in numerous films. He gained recognition for his role in the critically acclaimed Netflix series "Delhi Crime." He was also featured in the song "Dil Tod Ke" by B Praak and the short film "Chaar Pandrah." Alongside Sunny Leone, he starred in the highly publicised film "Third Party." Abhishek Singh and Sunny Leone visited Varanasi for the evening Ganga Aarti in November of last year.

Abhishek Singh is from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. Durga Shakti Nagpal, his spouse, is presently serving as the District Magistrate (DM) for the Banda district and is also an IAS officer. Chhattisgarh native Durga Shakti Nagpal completed her B.Tech degree before passing the UPSC test to become an IAS officer. She became a member of the elite IAS cadre after achieving the All India Rank 20.

