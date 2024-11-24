His journey wasn’t without setbacks—he faced failure twice before ultimately succeeding on his fourth attempt. Each failure taught him valuable lessons, which he used to refine his preparation.

The formula for success isn’t a mystery—it’s built on a foundation of careful planning, relentless effort, and thoughtful preparation. Regardless of our age or stage in life, the desire to achieve is universal, driving us to overcome obstacles and reach our goals. This is the inspiring story of one such achiever, IAS officer Anshuman Raj, who turned his humble beginnings into an extraordinary accomplishment.

Anshuman Raj hails from a small village in Bihar’s Buxar district. With limited means, he completed his early education at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, graduating Class 12 from JNV Ranchi. Remarkably, much of his early studying was done under the dim light of a kerosene lamp, a testament to his determination despite his family’s financial struggles.

Anshuman's perseverance paid off when he secured an All-India Rank of 107 in the 2019 UPSC Civil Services Examination.

Deciding to prepare for the UPSC exams while staying in his village, Anshuman relied on self-study and his resourcefulness. His first success landed him a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). However, he remained steadfast in his dream of becoming an IAS officer and attempted the exam again the following year.

Anshuman strongly advocates that UPSC preparation doesn’t require relocating to big cities or enrolling in expensive coaching centers. With access to the internet, he believes anyone can prepare effectively from anywhere.

His journey wasn’t without setbacks—he faced failure twice before ultimately succeeding on his fourth attempt. Each failure taught him valuable lessons, which he used to refine his preparation.

What’s more inspiring is that Anshuman achieved his dream without ever joining a coaching institute. For his first three attempts, he stayed in his village, proving that determination and self-belief are far more important than external circumstances.