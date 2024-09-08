Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR 646, became IPS officer, now suspended due to...

S Sujith Das, a 2015-batch IPS officer from the Kerala cadre, was suspended from service on Thursday, September 5, following allegations made against him by CPI(M)-backed independent legislator P V Anvar earlier in the week. This incident brought attention to the background of the Kerala-based officer.

Sujith Das grew up in the village of Madukkani in Kerala, where he attended a government school. Due to his family’s financial struggles, they couldn’t afford their own home and lived in a rented house. His mother, B Ambujam, worked as an Anganwadi teacher, providing the family’s sole income. By the time Sujith was selected for the Indian Police Service, his mother had already retired. Ambujam had always believed in her son’s potential, confident he would eventually pass the UPSC exam because of his academic brilliance.

Sujith’s inspiration to pursue civil services began during his school days when he noticed the District Collector passing by in a car. His teachers often told him and his peers that if they studied hard, they too could achieve such positions. These words fueled Sujith’s ambition to become an IAS or IPS officer.

After earning a Bachelor of Technology degree in Mechanical Engineering, Sujith began preparing for the UPSC exams. In one interview, he mentioned being inspired by his classmate Abhiram G Shankar, who had cleared the UPSC exam. Sujith attempted the exam for the first time in 2012 but didn’t succeed. He tried again in 2013 and 2014, securing positions in the Indian Forest Services, the Central Excise Department, and as an Inspector in the Customs Department. Eventually, in 2015, he achieved the rank of AIR 646 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, which led to his selection as an IPS officer in the Kerala cadre. During his preparation, Sujith also spent some time in Chennai.