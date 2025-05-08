The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently declared the final results of Civil Service Examination (CSE) 2024, with Prayagraj's Shakti Dubey hogging the top spot followed by Harshita Goyal and Dongre Archit Parag who secured the second and third rank respectively.

There's one name that stands out - Romil Dwivedi - who brought immense pride to his hometown by securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 27 in UPSC CSE 2024. What makes his success even more remarkable is the fact that he achieved this milestone without the aid of formal coaching, cementing the belief that hard work and passion can overpower setbacks. Let's dive into his journey.

Who is Romil Dwivedi?

Romil Dwivedi is a native of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district. His father, KK Dwivedi, worked as Joint Commissioner in the Cooperative Department in Bhopal. According to KK, his son had been excelling in academics since a young age.

Initially, Romil cracked UPSC exam in 2022, clinching an AIR 364. He subsequently joined the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS). Although he kickstarted his administrative career with IRMS, he always wanted to get into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

Determined to achieve more, he again attempted for UPSC test in 2024. His hard work and perseverance bore fruits as he secured an AIR 27. Despite being pursuaded, Romil chose to count on self-study to prepare for UPSC.

Today, he credits his emphatic success to his uncle, Prakash Dwivedi, an officer in the State Finance Services.