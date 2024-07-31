Education

Meet man who cracked UPSC exam twice, first became IPS, then IAS officer, his AIR was...

Vijay Vardhan continued to grow from his errors. He started off as an IPS officer. He wasn't happy with the outcome.

Vijay Vardhan's story is an inspirational one. This man has virtually no success on any government exam. But he eventually passed the UPSC, the hardest test in the nation. Despite all of these setbacks, his optimism persisted. He had faith in his skills and kept his eyes on the prize. His persistence has paid off, as he is currently an IAS officer. His native state is Haryana. He did not pass 35 competitive exams. He remained hopeful. In 2018, he achieved the 104th rank in the UPSC.



He achieved two UPSC cracks in 2018 and 2021. His word to young people: never lose faith in yourself. He once remarked that the candidate is her greatest teacher.



