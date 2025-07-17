Meet man who cracked UPSC exam twice, became first IAS officer from his tribe, hailed as 'Miracle Man' due to...

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is no easy job, provided that it requires unwavering dedication, resilience, and most importantly, hard work.

Clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is no easy job, provided that it requires unwavering dedication, resilience, and most importantly, hard work. However, there are a few who emerge successful in the civil service exam—deemed one of the most challenging tests in India—inspiring millions of aspirants.

One such notable name is Armstrong Pame—a native of Impa village located in the Tousem Subdivision of Manipur's Tamenglong district, who hails from the Zeliangrong community's Zeme speaking group. In 2008, he fulfilled his long-cherished dream of becoming an IAS officer. Interestingly, Pame emerged as the first IAS officer from his community, earning a reputation as a ‘miracle man’ due to her remarkable achievement. Let’s get to unlock his journey.

Who is Armstrong Pame?

A native of Manipur's Tamenglong district, Armstrong Pame hails from the Zeliangrong community's Zeme speaking group. He completed his schooling at United Builders School in Tamenglong, Manipur. Later, Pame completed his Class 12th at St Edmund's College in Shillong, eventually earning a bachelor's degree in Physics from the prestigious St Stephen's College in Delhi in 2005.

In 2007, Armstrong Pame gave his first attempt on the UPSC exam, earning a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS). Determined to make it to IAS, Pame once again appeared for UPSC exam in 2008. This time, he attained the coveted Indian Administrative Service (IAS) post. In 2012, Pame was appointed as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Tousen.