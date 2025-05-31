UPSC civil service exam is considered one of the toughest examinations in the country, given vast syllabus, fierce competition and multi-stage process. However, there are a handful of aspirants who navigate through the challenges and crack the exam.

In this article, we are going to talk about one such name, Vibhor Bhardwaj, who cracked UPSC 2022 exam, defying odds and adversities. Let’s dive into his journey further.

Who is Vibhor Bhardwaj?

A native of Utrawali village in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, Vibhor Bhardwaj made headlines by achiveing an All India Rank (AIR) 743 in UPSC exam 2022. It was merely the beginning of Vibhor’s journey to the administrative field. In 2024, he attempted the exam for a third time, emerging successful with an impressive AIR 19.

After completing an MSc in Physics from renowned Hansraj College, Delhi University,Vibhor set his sight upon demanding UPSC civil service exam. Using online coaching and self-study, he covered the syllabus in merely seven months.

Despite securing an AIR 743 in UPSC 2022, Vibhor aimed higher. He wanted to improve his performance. Therefore, he took the exam for a third time in 2024, securing an AIR 19.

How AI helped Vibhor crack the interview?

A significant part of Vibhor’s preparation involved using AI tools such as Gemini for mock interviews. These tools acted as teachers, helping him recognise his strengths and weaknesses. As per media reports, Vibhor wants to become an IAS officer.