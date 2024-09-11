Meet man, who cracked UPSC exam in 1st attempt, won medals for India, resigned as IRS due to...

He is former IRS officer and powerlifting champion who left his government job after 10 years.

Ravi Kapoor’s story is one of inspiration, determination, and a passion for making a difference. Born into a humble family, Ravi faced numerous challenges while growing up. Financial difficulties, bullying, and isolation were constant obstacles in his early life. However, these challenges only fueled his drive to excel. He turned to bodybuilding and powerlifting as a way to channel his energy and build confidence, eventually pursuing an engineering degree.

Ravi’s dedication to sports led him to win several prestigious titles in bodybuilding and powerlifting competitions, both in India and internationally. In 2008, he earned the title of Mr. Delhi, and the following year, he represented the Delhi Rugby Club. His journey took a sudden turn when he suffered a serious injury during a rugby match. This accident marked a turning point in his life.

Despite having no formal background in civil services, Ravi decided to prepare for the UPSC examination. With hard work and determination, he cleared the exam on his first attempt and became an IRS officer. He was initially posted at Chennai airport in the customs department. Even after becoming a civil servant, Ravi didn’t abandon his passion for powerlifting and continued to compete. In 2017, he won a medal in the Global Powerlifting Championship.

However, his achievements didn’t stop there. While working as an IRS officer, Ravi became deeply concerned about the gaps in the Indian education system, especially for UPSC aspirants. He began writing books and blogs to guide students and provide useful resources. Eventually, he made the bold decision to resign from his government job after 10 years of service to pursue his true calling—mentoring and helping others.

Ravi started a free mentorship program, which has positively impacted the lives of over 1.4 lakh students. Many of these students have successfully cleared the UPSC exam, thanks to his guidance and support. Ravi’s journey from being a sports champion and IRS officer to becoming a mentor is a true testament to his dedication to empowering others and creating a lasting impact in the field of education.