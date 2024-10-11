A boy who secured AIR 2 in NEET-UG 2018 exams didn't enroll in AIIMS, which is a dream to millions.

There are millions of students in the country who aspire to achieve something in life, and strive hard to make it to the top. They set examples for everyone who want to chase their dreams and work hard to fulfill it.

One such example is Rohan Purohit, a young man from Hyderabad who had aspired to become a doctor since childhood. Since quite an early age, he started preparing for NEET-UG, a nationwide entrance examination for admission in undergraduate medical programmes.

All his dedication and relentless hard work paid off as Purohit cracked the examination in 2018, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 2. However, he didn't go for All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), which is a dream to millions of aspirants in the country.

Let's throw some light on Rohan Purohit's journey

Rohan Purohit is a native of Hyderabad, Telangana. His father, Bharath V Purohit, is working as the head of cardiology department at Continental Hospital, Hyderabad.

Aspiring to become a doctor, Rohan Purohit started preparing for NEET-UG exams since he was in ninth grade. He consistently participated in National Science Olympiad and National Talent Search Examination (NTSE). The moment came for Purohit in 2018 as he clinched an AIR 2 in NEET-UG exams.

Interestingly, he was merely one mark short of achieving the first position. He didn't enroll in AIIMS. Rather, he chose to go for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, ranked as the second-best medical institute in the country.

Purohit also secured AIR 224 in NEET-PG exams, another feather in his cap.