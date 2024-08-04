Meet man who cracked JEE twice but left IIT, BITS, cleared UPSC with AIR 38, resigned as IAS after 12 years because...

Kaushal belongs to Haryana, and he completed his schooling in Panchkula. Later, he studied at IIT Delhi after cracking JEE. However, he chose to leave IIT Delhi after a year of studying and instead started B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani.

Numerous aspirants aim to crack UPSC and become IAS officer. But some exceptional people quit it despite cracking it with top rank, and chose to follow their true aspirations and passion.

One such story is of Gaurav Kaushal who cracked UPSC but later changed his career path and resigned as IAS.

Kaushal belongs to Haryana, and he completed his schooling in Panchkula. Later, he studied at IIT Delhi after cracking JEE. However, he chose to leave IIT Delhi after a year of studying and instead started B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani.

However, after a year of college, he changed his mind again and left it and joined Punjab Engineering College.

Thereafter, he cleared the 2012 UPSC Civil Services Exam (CSE) with 38th All India Rank (AIR). He was then posted in the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), where he handled administrative tasks within the Cantonment Board. Later, he quit his 12-year job at IAS to become a mentor for UPSC aspirants.

Gaurav's prestigious achievements also include clearing the Staff Selection Commission - Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) test and JEE twice.

Presently, he handles mentorship initiatives for UPSC aspirants and gives guidance to candidates through his YouTube channel. Also, he started the Gaurav Kaushal app, which offers comprehensive mentorship to aspirants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kaushal changed his field because he fully believes in the power of youth and values the ability to guide a student and give flight to their dreams.