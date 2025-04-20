An IIT aspirant from Gujarat’s Vadodara has become the state's topper in JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). According to the JEE Main 2025 results announced by the National Testing Agency on April 18, Aadit Bhagade scored an All India Rank 14 in Session 1.

An IIT aspirant from Gujarat’s Vadodara has become the state's topper in JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). According to the JEE Main 2025 results announced by the National Testing Agency on April 18, Aadit Bhagade scored an All India Rank 14 in Session 1. The Session 2 registrations have been recorded to be over 10.61 lakh. Aadit is a student at Navrachana School in Sama, Vadodara, and dedicated most of his time to his studies. Both his parents are doctors, mother a gynaecologist and father is a physician who helped to make a secure academic and intellectual environment at home.

Aadit studies for six hours daily and on his free days upto 10 hours. His material resources are NCERT books, deep analysis of subjects and note-taking. Being a mathematics passionate, he was automatically drawn towards engineering. “Aadit’s focus was unwavering from a young age,” said his mother, Dr. Dilita Bhagade. He gave two attempts at the exam and in his second one he scored a perfect 100, which is an improvement from his earlier 99.99876 score, though a little higher but it gave him a perfect score. His mother added, “He thrived with a close-knit group of friends who held numerous mock tests, fostering a competitive yet stress-free spirit.”

Studying for longer hours does not mean he did not spent time with his parents. He talked to them for 10-15 minutes daily sharing details of his day. This was a “key to his balance” according to his mother. His training regime included keeping aside all social media platforms except WhatsApp as that helped him in studies. What else used to keep his balance was playing cricket and table tennis with his father. He is also passionate about playing Casio synthesizer which he plated five days a week even during his studies. He says that his parents are his inspiration.

His target now is JEE Advanced, for getting a top seat at IIT, which will be conducted on May 18. "I’m thrilled and hope to perform well in JEE Advanced. My biggest role models are my parents,” he said.