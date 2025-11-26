Meet man who cracked IIT-JEE with AIR 1, went to IIT Bombay but left in year due to... he is now...

After topping the JEE Advanced in 2014, he enrolled in the Computer Science program at IIT Bombay. However, after studying there for a year, he shared that he felt IIT did not match his expectations in the long run, as he was not sure about the research facilities at the IITs at the UG level.

Every year, millions of students prepare hard to crack the IIT-JEE to get into India's prestigious engineering institutes, the IITs, but this student, who achieved an All India Rank 1 in the toughest exam in India, chose otherwise. Yes, this Rajasthan boy left his engineering dream after a year despite admission in IIT Bombay. We are talking about Chitraang Murdia, who scored 335 out of 360 in JEE Mains and 334 out of 360 in JEE Advanced.

Who is Chitraang Murdia?



Chitraang Murdia is now an Indian theoretical physicist, who is widely known for securing the All India Rank 1 in the highly competitive IIT-JEE Advanced 2014 exam. His unconventional decision to leave the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to pursue a career in physics hit headlines. After topping the JEE Advanced in 2014, he enrolled in the Computer Science program at IIT Bombay. However, after studying there for a year, he shared that he felt IIT did not match his expectations in the long run, as he was not sure about the research facilities at the IITs at the UG level. Hence, he left IIT Bombay and applied for a transfer to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), and he successfully got in.



He pursued a Physics degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, even though his decision surprised both his family and friends. "People believe that if you're a kid, you can't make life-changing decisions, and that by pursuing engineering from an IIT, you can easily earn lakhs of rupees every month," he was quoted as saying. "I've noticed that students who excel in math and physics are rushing to programs like electrical engineering and computer science. So, my decision will encourage students who want to follow their passion for pure science," he added, according to Shiksha.com.

What is Chitraang Murdia doing now?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he enrolled in the University of California, Berkeley to pursue a PhD, after completing his Bachelor's degree in Physics from MIT. Currently, he is a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Pennsylvania. For those unaware, a post-doc fellow is someone who conducts research supported by a paid position or a grant that provides financial assistance. Postdocs usually work under the guidance of an experienced researcher known as a principal investigator.