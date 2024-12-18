Gaurav Kaushal, a UPSC AIR 38 rank holder, IIT-JEE and SSC CGL achiever, left civil services after 12 years to...

Millions of students dream of becoming IAS, IPS, IFS, or IRS officers by cracking the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam. However, only a handful manage to succeed in this highly competitive and challenging test. Among those who have achieved this remarkable feat is Gaurav Kaushal, a man who not only cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) but also cracked IIT-JEE and SSC CGL. Gaurav’s inspiring journey is a testament to his hard work, perseverance, and willingness to explore different paths in life.

Early Life and Education

Hailing from Panchkula, Haryana, Gaurav began his educational journey with a strong foundation. He initially secured admission to IIT Delhi through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). However, while pursuing his studies at IIT, he decided to drop out and shifted his focus to a B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani. Later, he completed his B.Tech from Punjab Engineering College, demonstrating his flexibility and determination to find the right academic path for himself.

Cracking UPSC

In 2012, Gaurav achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 38 in the UPSC exam. He began his career with the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), taking on responsibilities such as managing cantonment boards and overseeing military land. This role allowed him to develop administrative skills and contribute to public service in a significant way.

A Bold Decision

After 12 years of serving as a civil servant, Gaurav made a bold decision to resign and explore a new career direction. He chose to focus on mentoring UPSC aspirants, using his personal experiences to guide them through the challenging preparation process.

A New Chapter

Gaurav now runs a YouTube channel where he shares valuable insights about cracking competitive exams. Additionally, he launched the "Gaurav Kaushal App," which provides one-on-one mentorship to UPSC aspirants on a first-come, first-served basis. His dedication to mentoring and education has made him a role model for many.

Gaurav Kaushal’s journey, from excelling in academics to cracking multiple competitive exams and later becoming a mentor, inspires countless students to chase their dreams with determination and focus.