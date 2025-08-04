Meet man, who could not become IPS officer, later trained over 10000 underprivileged students for just Rs... to become IAS-IPS officers, he is...

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB set to delete zero by September as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) takes off
This center has helped many students become Sub Inspectors, IAS, IPS, and IRS officers. He charges only Rs 11 from his underprivileged students. Around 1100 students have succeeded with his guidance. Let's know more about him.
Across India, aspiring IAS, IPS, and medical students dedicate themselves to finding the right coaching to pass their exams. Many are willing to spend extra money and time to achieve success. However, some students, though driven and determined, lack resources or guidance. But today in this story, we will tell you about Dr Motiur Rahman Khan, famously known as Guru Rahman, who charges just Rs 11 to teach underprivileged students. Let's know more abour him.
Dr. Motiur Rahman Khan from Patna, Bihar, who once took coaching classes in 1994, now runs Adamya Aditi Gurukul. This center has helped many students become Sub Inspectors, IAS, IPS, and IRS officers. He charges only Rs 11 from his underprivileged students. Around 1100 students have succeeded with his guidance. Known as Guru Rahman, he is committed to changing the lives of talented children who can't afford education or coaching. He is married with two children, and he married his Hindu wife without family consent.
During an interview with Better India, he opend up about his relationship with his wife and said, “Amita and I fell in love in college and it was to impress her I topped in M A in Banaras Hindu University. But those times were different. Hindu-Muslim marriage was a big taboo. We got married without the consent of our parents. We were very clear on one thing that none of us is going to change our religion and that was not accepted by the society. Everyone boycotted us and I could not get a job anywhere.”
Starting in a small rented room, Rahman, who aimed to become an IPS officer like his father, quickly gained recognition. His classes gained prominence during the 1994 recruitment for 4,000 sub-inspectors in Bihar, with 1,100 coming from his classes. Rahman's popularity soared, drawing students from across the state. Demonstrating his generosity, he trained a bright but financially struggling student, Shadique Alam, for a fee of just Rs 11. Alam is now the District Collector of Nuapada in Odisha. Following this, Rahman decided to teach underprivileged students for the same nominal fee.
Rahman, holding three MAs and a PhD in ancient history and culture, has taught over 10,000 students. Among them, 3,000 have become sub-inspectors, 60 are IPS officers, and 5 are IAS officers. Students from neighbouring states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, seek his guidance. Many successful students return to contribute to the center's development and initiate social causes.