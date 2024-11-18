Arvind Chauhan, an IAS officer from the 2015 batch of the UP cadre, currently serves as the District Magistrate and Collector of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh

To become a District Magistrate (DM) and Collector, one must first clear the Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and secure a high rank. Upon success, one is appointed as an IAS officer. Over time, based on performance, an IAS officer may be promoted to the position of DM and Collector. In some cases, after many years of service, an officer may be promoted to the IAS through the State Public Service Commission and later become a DM. IAS officers often make headlines for their work, and one such officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre is Arvind Chauhan.

Arvind Chauhan, an IAS officer from the 2015 batch of the UP cadre, currently serves as the District Magistrate and Collector of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. He has garnered attention for his unique and unconventional approach to work.

According to reports, after receiving multiple complaints about private institutions being referred for ultrasounds at the Sadar CHC (Community Health Center), the District Magistrate decided to personally look into the issue. Without notifying anyone, he disguised himself by wearing a mask and, traveling on a bike like an ordinary citizen from the Collectorate, went directly to the Sadar CHC for a surprise inspection.

Upon arriving at the CHC, the DM first stood in line like any other patient and had his entry registered at the registration counter. Following the complaints, he then proceeded to room number two, where two female doctors were present. Posing as a patient, the DM told the doctors that a female relative of his was experiencing stomach pain and needed advice for her treatment. During the conversation, he discreetly checked the slips of three other patients to verify the allegations about ultrasounds being referred to private institutions. Upon discovering the issue, he was visibly angered and immediately revealed his identity, sternly reprimanding the doctors.

According to News18 Hindi report, IAS officer Arvind Chauhan hails from Balia district in Uttar Pradesh. He holds a B.Sc degree and went on to become an IAS officer by clearing the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015, after which he was allocated the UP cadre. Following his training, his first posting was as Assistant Magistrate/Assistant Collector in Azamgarh. He then served as Joint Magistrate in Mirzapur, before being appointed as the Chief Development Officer (CDO) in Bahraich. Later, Arvind Chauhan also held the position of Special Secretary in the Social Welfare Department in Lucknow.

His distinctive approach to work has not only shaken up the health department but has also earned him widespread praise from the public.