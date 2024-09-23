Meet man, who cleared JEE twice but left IIT, cracked UPSC exam with AIR 38, resigned as IAS officer to become…

Gaurav Kaushal hails from Haryana, and he did his schooling in Panchkula. Later, he studied at IIT Delhi after passing JEE.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam is considered one of the toughest competitive exams in India. To pass this competitive exam, a person studies religiously for several hours. Every year, thousands of candidates seek to take the exam to become IAS, IFS, IPS, and IRS. Only a few number of them succeed in the most competitive exam. Today we will talk about Gaurav Kaushal, who cracked UPSC but later chose a different path.

Kaushal hails from Haryana and completed his schooling in Panchkula. Later, he studied at IIT Delhi after passing JEE. However, he decided to quit IIT Delhi after a year into the course and instead pursued B.Tech in Computer Science at BITS Pilani. After a year of the course, he changed his mind once more and left the college. He pursued his B. Tech degree this time from Punjab Engineering College.

In 2012, he secured the 38th AIR in the UPSC Civil Services Exam. He then joined the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES), where he was in charge of directing administrative tasks within the Cantonment Board and managing military land. Later, he quit his 12-year employment to work as a mentor for UPSC hopefuls.

Gaurav's achievements include passing both the JEE twice and the Staff Selection Commission's Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) exam. But he didn't agree with that stance either. His decision to resign from the civil service shows that he is not afraid to take chances.

After leaving the civil service, he worked on a mentorship program for UPSC exam candidates. Previously, he used his YouTube channel to guide UPSC aspirants. He also launched the Gaurav Kaushal app, which provides first-come, first-served mentoring to UPSC candidates.

Kaushal changed his profession because he firmly believes in the power of youth and thinks that the ability to mentor a student and fuel their dreams, is the biggest life achievement.