In this article, we will tell you about a man who earned the reputation as the youngest IPS officer in India.

Clearing the UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) is a hard nut to crack; yet millions of students appear for it every year, carrying aspirations of joining the realms of administration.

One such notable personality is Sachin Atulkar, who has become a household name across India, for his bold aura and achievements. At just the age of 23, he cracked the UPSC CSE in 2006, earning the recognition as the youngest IPS officer in India.

Let's further unfold his journey

Who is Sachin Atulkar?

A native of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Sachin Atulkar was raised in a family that valued hard work and education. His father, V.K. Atulkar, is a former Sub Divisional Officer in the Indian Forest Service.

Sachin's passion for public service was further fueled by his brother's career in the Indian army. He secured a degree in BCom degree and started preparing for UPSC CSE. He cracked the examination in his first attempt in 2006, with an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 258.

Sachin Atulkar has held numerous important positions. His recent appointment as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chhindwara in 2023 is just another feather in his cap.

A social media icon

Sachin Atulkar is a popular social media icon, boasting over nine lakh followers on Instagram. He is also a fitness icon and keeps sharing snippets from his everyday routine on his official Insta handle.