Meet man who became India’s youngest IITian at age 13, worked at Apple at age 24, he is now doing...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's first reaction after attack on her: 'Such attacks can never...'

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Will Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries join hands with OpenAI to distribute ChatGPT through Reliance Jio?

Meet woman, daughter of ASI, who lost her mother at young age, cleared UPSC exam in third attempt with AIR..., she is from...

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and other Bollywood celebs who dared to speak about drug addiction

Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money

SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'

Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

Janhvi Kapoor reveals her skincare secrets: Facial steaming, DIY masks and more

'Having difficulty in speaking...': Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health, family seeks prayers

Vinod Kambli's brother provides concerning update on cricketer's health

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Telugu version of Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly: 'Looks like everyone is...'

Naga Vamsi slams trolls after Jr NTR, Hrithik Roshan's War 2 performs poorly

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love

5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet man who became India’s youngest IITian at age 13, worked at Apple at age 24, he is now doing...

Satyam Kumar not only passed the prestigious IIT-JEE exam but also at a small age of 13. He cracked the exam a year earlier, as well, at the age of 12. He joined Apple at an early age.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 05:27 PM IST

Meet man who became India’s youngest IITian at age 13, worked at Apple at age 24, he is now doing...
Satyam secured the 670th rank in IIT-JEE exam to become the youngest Indian to crack the exam.

TRENDING NOW

It is everyone’s dream to get into administrative jobs by cracking the UPSC and into top tech companies by cracking the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam. However, not everyone can clear such exams. Satyam Kumar not only passed the prestigious IIT-JEE exam but also at an incredible age, when children struggle to pass school exams. Satyam Kumar became the youngest IITian after cracking the IIT-JEE exam at the age of 13. Satyam Kumar is from Bihar's Bhojpur district and the son of a farmer who started the journey to become an IITian at a small age of 12.

How Satyam Kumar cracked IIT at the age of 13?

In 2013, Satyam secured the 670th rank in IIT-JEE exam to become the youngest Indian to crack one of the most competitive IIT-JEE exam. After this achievement, he broke the record of Delhi's Sahal Kaushik who held the title earlier by achieving the feat at the age of 14 in 2010.

However, Satyam's journey was not an easy one as he waded through the tough situation through determination and hard work which became crucial in leading him to success. Since his childhood, Satyam had cultivated high career ambitions. Notably, this was not the first time he cracked the exam as this was his second success in the prestigious exam after cracking it first in 2012, at the age of 12. In his first attempt he achieved an all-India rank of 8,137 which did not satisfy him so he decided to take attempt another exam to score higher.

Only next year, he again took the exam and after working harder this time, he was able to achieve an excellent AIR of 679, strengthening his position as a remarkable student.

ALSO READ: Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

What is Satyam Kumar’s educational qualification?

Bihar’s Satyam Kumar completed his BTech and MTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2018, after which he went to the University of Texas at Austin for his PhD.

Who is Satyam Kumar?

Satyam Kumar, a native of Bihar, is known for being the youngest IITian after cracking the JEE exam at the age of 13.

What did Satyam Kumar do after IIT?

He worked on 3 projects in 2016 during his time at IIT: Electrooculogram based eye blink classification During EOG signal accuistion, Optimisation of electrode positions in Different Brain Computer Interfaces, and Imaginative Speech based Brain-Computer Interface. He started his career with a research intern and later teaching and research assistant. He also did a research internship at InterDigital.

Notably, he worked at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern until August 2023, showing his prowess in the tech industry. He is specialised in brain-computer interfaces and working as a graduate research assistant.

Summary:

-Satyam Kumar is a native of Bihar

-He became the youngest IITian by cracking the JEE exam at 13

-He joined Apple as an intern at the age of 24

-During IIT he completed multiple tech projects 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch: Sholay to Chupke Chupke
5 timeless classics of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan you must watch
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from Salman Khan show
Bigg boss 19: From Tejasswi-Karan to Aly-Jasmine, 5 iconic couples from show
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
Is Makhana really healthy? Know who should not eat fox nuts
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times: 'Aaj maine mummy ko Rs 1.60 crore ka ghar diya hai'
SHOCKING! Bharti Singh reveals her mother tried to abort her several times
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with money
Online Gaming Bill: Lok Sabha passes bill to ban online games played with mo
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day cricket matches
Lord's victory, Virat Kohli's century: India's most memorable Independence Day
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE