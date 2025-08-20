Meet man who became India’s youngest IITian at age 13, worked at Apple at age 24, he is now doing...

Satyam Kumar not only passed the prestigious IIT-JEE exam but also at a small age of 13. He cracked the exam a year earlier, as well, at the age of 12. He joined Apple at an early age.

Satyam secured the 670th rank in IIT-JEE exam to become the youngest Indian to crack the exam.

It is everyone’s dream to get into administrative jobs by cracking the UPSC and into top tech companies by cracking the Indian Institute of Technology-Joint Entrance Exam. However, not everyone can clear such exams. Satyam Kumar not only passed the prestigious IIT-JEE exam but also at an incredible age, when children struggle to pass school exams. Satyam Kumar became the youngest IITian after cracking the IIT-JEE exam at the age of 13. Satyam Kumar is from Bihar's Bhojpur district and the son of a farmer who started the journey to become an IITian at a small age of 12.

How Satyam Kumar cracked IIT at the age of 13?

In 2013, Satyam secured the 670th rank in IIT-JEE exam to become the youngest Indian to crack one of the most competitive IIT-JEE exam. After this achievement, he broke the record of Delhi's Sahal Kaushik who held the title earlier by achieving the feat at the age of 14 in 2010.

However, Satyam's journey was not an easy one as he waded through the tough situation through determination and hard work which became crucial in leading him to success. Since his childhood, Satyam had cultivated high career ambitions. Notably, this was not the first time he cracked the exam as this was his second success in the prestigious exam after cracking it first in 2012, at the age of 12. In his first attempt he achieved an all-India rank of 8,137 which did not satisfy him so he decided to take attempt another exam to score higher.

Only next year, he again took the exam and after working harder this time, he was able to achieve an excellent AIR of 679, strengthening his position as a remarkable student.



ALSO READ: Who is Varun Gupta? IIT graduate who leaked Intel secrets to Microsoft, was fined Rs...

What is Satyam Kumar’s educational qualification?

Bihar’s Satyam Kumar completed his BTech and MTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur in 2018, after which he went to the University of Texas at Austin for his PhD.

Who is Satyam Kumar?

Satyam Kumar, a native of Bihar, is known for being the youngest IITian after cracking the JEE exam at the age of 13.

What did Satyam Kumar do after IIT?

He worked on 3 projects in 2016 during his time at IIT: Electrooculogram based eye blink classification During EOG signal accuistion, Optimisation of electrode positions in Different Brain Computer Interfaces, and Imaginative Speech based Brain-Computer Interface. He started his career with a research intern and later teaching and research assistant. He also did a research internship at InterDigital.

Notably, he worked at Apple as a Machine Learning Intern until August 2023, showing his prowess in the tech industry. He is specialised in brain-computer interfaces and working as a graduate research assistant.

Summary:

-Satyam Kumar is a native of Bihar

-He became the youngest IITian by cracking the JEE exam at 13

-He joined Apple as an intern at the age of 24

-During IIT he completed multiple tech projects