Mayank Tripathi who hails from UP's Kannauj first cracked UP PSC and became a DSP but in his third attempt he cracked UPSC CSE exam with an impressive AIR and became an IAS officer.

UPSC success story: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts Civil Service Exam (CSE) every year. The examination is one of the few toughest in the country but one which is the aspiration of millions in India. Unlike other entrance exams, aspirants study for years to clear the exam for which they only get six attempts. Though preparing for this examination is a learning process, it takes a lot of hard work along with courage and determination to crack the central government exam. This is the reason that even though lakhs of candidates register for the examination, only few take the tests and even fewer are able to crack it.

However, UPSC CSE toppers are examples to follow who show the way to be consistent and not lose hope and suggest tips and techniques to crack the UPSC CSE examination. Many of them come from very poor backgrounds but only their hope and consistency take them to higher levels. Here is a story of a UPSC rank holder who first became an IPS officer and then fulfilled his dream of becoming an IAS officer by working and studying simultaneously.

IAS officer Mayank Tripathi’s journey

Mayank Tripathi comes from Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj who completed his school from Jagran Public school and graduated from University of Delhi’s Hindu College in Electronics engineering. His father, Prabhat Kumar Tripathi, is an accountant at Kannauj’s District Magistrate’s office, while his mother, Archana Tripathi, is a homemaker.

Mayank Tripathi always dreamt of becoming an IAS officer. In 2022, he took the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UP PSC) exam and after clearing the exam joined the IPS and became DSP. In 2023, he gave the UPSC CSE exam and passed it with ab impressive AIR 373 and became an IRS officer. However, he wanted to become an IAS officer and so gave a third attempt in 2024. He worked hard for it as he used to work as DSP in the day and study at night and was finally able to crack the exam with an even better AIR 10.