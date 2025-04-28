Clearing UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is a dream to millions -- yet there are a very few who achieve this milestone with their hard work, resilience and passion.

Clearing UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is a dream to millions -- yet there are a very few who achieve this milestone with their hard work, resilience and passion. One such notable name is Ravi Raj, a young aspirant from Bihar's Nawada district who secured an All India Rank (AIR) 182 in UPSC 2024 exam.

Ravi Raj is visually impaired and battled with financial limitations to achieve this feat. Let's get to know more about his journey.

Who is Ravi Raj?

Ravi Raj is a native of Nawada, Bihar. His father Ranjan Kumar Sinha is a farmer while mother Vibha Sinha is a homemaker. Graduated from Sitaram Sahu College, Nawada; Ravi pusued his primary schooling at Dayal Public School and graduated from Sitaram Sahu College, Nawada.

In 2023, Ravi first cracked the BPSC exam with rank 490, securing a post of Revenue Officer. However, he decided to prepare for UPSC with renewed vigor. It was his mother Vibha Sinha who became his guiding light, reading texts aloud, transcribing his spoken answers and even YouTube lectures to help him prepare for the competitive exam - all this alongside managing household chores.

Despite the physical and emotional hardships, the mother-son duo refused to give up. Their collective hard work and passion bore fruits as Ravi cleared the UPSC on his first attempt, clinching an AIR 182.

Ravi's success underscores the significance of resilience and will power.