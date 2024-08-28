Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

He launched the first indigenous Indian shipping service between Tuticorin in British India and Colombo in Ceylon.

Many Indians fought against British rule and boycotted their products before India's independence. Several movements began against the British rule in India, including the Swadeshi movement, which started in 1905. Inspired by the movement, VO Chidambaram Pillai, a legendary freedom fighter, lawyer, and businessman, decided to take on the British maritime empire -- trade monopoly of British India Steam Navigation Company (BISNC).

Chidambaram founded India's first indigenous company, Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company, in 1906 to compete against BISNC. He launched the first indigenous Indian shipping service between Tuticorin in British India and Colombo in Ceylon. The capital of the company was Rs 10 lakh.

He was popularly known as Kappalottiya Tamilan (The Tamil Helmsman). Tuticorin Port Trust, one of India's 13 major ports, is named after him. His full name was Vallinayagam Olaganathan Chidambaram Pillai. Born in September 1872, Chidambaram Pillai worked as a Taluk office clerk for some time before his father sent him to Tiruchirappalli to study law.

Once a member of the Indian National Congress (INC), he was later charged with sedition by the British government and sentenced to life imprisonment. His barrister license was revoked. He died on 18th November 1936 in the Indian National Congress Office at Tuticorin.

