Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Mukesh Ambani invests Rs 67500000 in this newly-incorporated firm for...

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

Mukesh Ambani invests Rs 67500000 in this newly-incorporated firm for...

Mukesh Ambani invests Rs 67500000 in this newly-incorporated firm for...

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

Meet Indian king who received 12-engine car from Hitler, now worth Rs 415000000, had India’s first private aircraft

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

4 Indians to become ICC chairman before Jay Shah

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

What is difference between Lawyer and Advocate in India? Who has more powers?

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

Indian spices, herbs that prevent cancer, heart attack 

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

पासपोर्ट के 4 पन्ने फाड़ Singapore जा रही थी छात्रा, इमिग्रेशन अधिकारियों ने पकड़ा तो उड़ गए होश

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

कोई नहीं दुनिया में इनसे उम्रदराज, जापान की इस महिला ने बनाया वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड.. उम्र जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

14 सितंबर तक पुराना Aadhaar Card करें Free में अपडेट, बाद में करना होगा इतने रुपए का भुगतान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Tripura Floods: 12 Killed, Over 300 Rescued As Heavy Rains Causes Severe Flooding In Tripura

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Are Indian Rape Laws Enough? Public Opinion On Stricter Measures

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

PM Modi In Poland: Calls For 'Restoration Of Peace' Amid Russia-Ukraine War | Warsaw

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Samantha Ruth Prabhu calls Naga Chaitanya 'greatest man', says he will be 'a perfect father' in unseen wedding video

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet actress who gave hits with Salman, Rajinikanth; ruined her career in just 7 years with one mistake, is now...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire

He launched the first indigenous Indian shipping service between Tuticorin in British India and Colombo in Ceylon.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Aug 28, 2024, 06:31 AM IST

Meet man, an Indian genius, who built India's first shipping company to take on British maritime empire
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Many Indians fought against British rule and boycotted their products before India's independence. Several movements began against the British rule in India, including the Swadeshi movement, which started in 1905. Inspired by the movement, VO Chidambaram Pillai, a legendary freedom fighter, lawyer, and businessman, decided to take on the British maritime empire -- trade monopoly of British India Steam Navigation Company (BISNC).

Chidambaram founded India's first indigenous company, Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company, in 1906 to compete against BISNC. He launched the first indigenous Indian shipping service between Tuticorin in British India and Colombo in Ceylon. The capital of the company was Rs 10 lakh.

He was popularly known as Kappalottiya Tamilan (The Tamil Helmsman). Tuticorin Port Trust, one of India's 13 major ports, is named after him. His full name was Vallinayagam Olaganathan Chidambaram Pillai. Born in September 1872, Chidambaram Pillai worked as a Taluk office clerk for some time before his father sent him to Tiruchirappalli to study law. 

Once a member of the Indian National Congress (INC), he was later charged with sedition by the British government and sentenced to life imprisonment. His barrister license was revoked. He died on 18th November 1936 in the Indian National Congress Office at Tuticorin.

READ | Meet man, an Indian genius, who declined millions for his innovations, he is 'Father of...' 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Asian man who overtook Mukesh Ambani in richest person’s list, not Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is…

Meet Asian man who overtook Mukesh Ambani in richest person’s list, not Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, he is…

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

'Touched me with sexual intent': Sreelekha Mitra files police complaint against Ranjith for inappropriate behaviour

Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata or Adani, but this man was only person in India to own a train

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

Haryana Elections 2024: Will JJP join hands with BJP for upcoming polls? Party chief Dushyant Chautala says...

DNA TV Show: Why BJP candidates list for J-K polls causes protests from party workers

DNA TV Show: Why BJP candidates list for J-K polls causes protests from party workers

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

Meet Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra, chef-turned-producer, his two weddings were called off because...

8 most unsafe countries to travel

8 most unsafe countries to travel

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

Indian athletes who won gold medal at Paralympics

What does India buy from Pakistan?

What does India buy from Pakistan?

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

Meet Salman Khan's heroine, who fell in love with 3 married men, rejected film with Aamir; later quit industry for...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement