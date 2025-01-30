He first cleared the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) and was later promoted to IAS.

Becoming a civil servant through the UPSC civil services exam is a dream for many. Lakhs of aspirants appear for the prestigious exam to become IAS, IPS, IFS and join other top services. However, many civil servants, including IAS and IPS, quit their jobs to pursue other things in life. One such person who resigned as an IAS officer was Vivek Atray. The former IAS resigned from the prestigious job after serving for around 25 years. He took voluntary retirement from the IAS job in 2017 to pursue his passion for speaking and writing as a full-time profession.

He is now a renowned motivational speaker, a best-selling author, a columnist, a visiting professor and a mentor. He was a Haryana cadre IAS officer. During his tenure as an IAS, Atray undertook several reforms in digital governance, education, tourism and sports management. He was directly involved with the development of the Chandigarh IT Park as Director of IT.

He is an NIT Kurukshetra alumnus. Atray first cleared the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) and was later promoted to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 2010. Later, he was allocated to the 2004 batch of IAS. His father, Jai Prakash Atray, was an IPS officer. Atray has been a speaker at TEDx several times. Atray is quite active on social media and has 21K followers on Instagram. He has also written several books including 'It's still a Wonderful Life'.

