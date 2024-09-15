Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Andhra Pradesh govt suspends three senior IPS officers over…

Watch: Virat Kohli breaks Chepauk wall near Team India's dressing room with destructive six

J-K Assembly Polls: Engineer Rashid's AIP, ex-Jamaat members form alliance

Ishan Kishan likely to get picked for Bangladesh T20Is if....

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Meet man who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, now suspended due to...

Andhra Pradesh govt suspends three senior IPS officers over…

Andhra Pradesh govt suspends three senior IPS officers over…

Watch: Virat Kohli breaks Chepauk wall near Team India's dressing room with destructive six

Watch: Virat Kohli breaks Chepauk wall near Team India's dressing room with destructive six

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

7 animals with remarkable defence tactics

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals that can live without water for years

8 animals with amazing physical strength

8 animals with amazing physical strength

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्न�ड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

Jodhpur के लड़के से शादी करने आया रूस का एंड्रयू, Jaipur में अनूठी 'रिंग सेरेमनी' की कहानी पढ़कर चौंक जाएंगे

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

This expensive film rejected by Deepika Padukone, gave Katrina Kaif her biggest blockbuster

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh reveals his US concert generated revenue of Rs 234 crore: 'One ticket sold for...'

HomeEducation

Education

Meet man who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, now suspended due to...

He has been serving as a civil servant for the last 14 years. He cracked the UPSC CSE 2009.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 15, 2024, 09:56 PM IST

Meet man who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, now suspended due to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer Vishal Gunni for his alleged involvement in "hastily arresting" and "harassing" a Mumbai-based actor-cum-model without proper investigation in a case filed against her. During the alleged incident, IPS Gunni was Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vijayawada).

The action came after an inquiry revealed his role in the alleged harassment of the model. Besides this, the state government also suspended two other senior IPS officers. The woman accused the police officials of threatening her with dire consequences during the previous government if she did not withdraw a case she earlier filed against a top executive of a corporation in Mumbai.

Who is IPS Vishal Gunni?

He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre. He cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2009 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 439. He has been serving as a civil servant for the last 14 years. IPS Gunni was also the deputy inspector general (DIG) in Visakhapatnam. Previously, he also served as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the rural district of Visakhapatnam from 2013 to 2015.

Reports suggest he was born and brought up in Bengaluru. He holds a bachelor's degree in Arts from St Joseph College, Bengaluru. The IPS officer is quite active on social media. He has 145K followers on Instagram wherein he often shares pictures from his personal and professional life.

READ | Watch: Woman sarpanch surprises IAS Tina Dabi with her fluent English, video goes viral

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's new move to improve margins in this business, now increases...

Mukesh Ambani's new move to improve margins in this business, now increases...

Amid sudden resignation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate chief minister's house within....

Amid sudden resignation, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to vacate chief minister's house within....

Meet woman, daughter of vegetable vendor who mortgaged mother’s jewellery to pay fees, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR…

Meet woman, daughter of vegetable vendor who mortgaged mother’s jewellery to pay fees, then cracked UPSC exam with AIR…

J-K Elections 2024: Who is Mushtaq Bukhari and why BJP compared him to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela?

J-K Elections 2024: Who is Mushtaq Bukhari and why BJP compared him to Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela?

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

Arvind Kejriwal to resign as Delhi CM: Here are top contenders to replace AAP chief

MORE

MOST VIEWED

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

This actress, Madhuri Dixit’s rival, starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘biggest gamble of his life’, saved him from bankruptcy

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is..

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet Ludhiyana's richest man with net worth of Rs 13280 crore, he is...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

Meet man who once worked as a stone breaker, borrowed ration, then cracked PSC exam, now posted as...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement