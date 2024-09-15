Meet man who cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, now suspended due to...

He has been serving as a civil servant for the last 14 years. He cracked the UPSC CSE 2009.

The Andhra Pradesh government has suspended senior IPS officer Vishal Gunni for his alleged involvement in "hastily arresting" and "harassing" a Mumbai-based actor-cum-model without proper investigation in a case filed against her. During the alleged incident, IPS Gunni was Deputy Commissioner of Police (Vijayawada).

The action came after an inquiry revealed his role in the alleged harassment of the model. Besides this, the state government also suspended two other senior IPS officers. The woman accused the police officials of threatening her with dire consequences during the previous government if she did not withdraw a case she earlier filed against a top executive of a corporation in Mumbai.

Who is IPS Vishal Gunni?

He is a 2010 batch IPS officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre. He cracked the UPSC civil services exam in 2009 and secured All India Rank (AIR) 439. He has been serving as a civil servant for the last 14 years. IPS Gunni was also the deputy inspector general (DIG) in Visakhapatnam. Previously, he also served as the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in the rural district of Visakhapatnam from 2013 to 2015.

Reports suggest he was born and brought up in Bengaluru. He holds a bachelor's degree in Arts from St Joseph College, Bengaluru. The IPS officer is quite active on social media. He has 145K followers on Instagram wherein he often shares pictures from his personal and professional life.

