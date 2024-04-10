Meet man, daily wager who cracked MBBS exam, decided to become doctor after...

Umer Ahmad Ganie aced the medical entrance exam NEET-UG by securing 601 marks out of 700.

One of the most difficult entrance exams in India is the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET). It is the primary examination taken by students who want to enrol in undergraduate medical and dental programmes (MBBS and BDS) at government and private medical colleges all over the nation.

The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2023, were released in June. As usual, these results featured inspiring tales of the fortitude and perseverance of applicants who passed the exam despite hardship.

One of the successful candidates was Umer Ahmad Ganie, A 19-year-old native of Zagigam, a small place in the Pulwama area of Kashmir, who accomplished a remarkable accomplishment by completing the most difficult medical admission exam in India, the NEET UG 2023. Umer's achievement, achieving a score of 601 out of 720, is indicative of his hard work and dedication, especially considering that his family is not wealthy. Umer's mother provided for the family while his father was employed as a worker.

“I come from a family which is not financially strong. I had to work as a daily wage laborer all while attending school. My father was over the age of 50 when I was in Class 9, therefore I had to work hard to make sure that my family was financially supported. It was in Class 10 when I heard the news of a boy clearing NEET and becoming a doctor from my district. That motivated me to prepare for the entrance test and I chose the Science stream in Class 11,” he told indianexpress.com.

Due to their financial difficulties, Umer's family was unable to afford private schooling. But instead of worrying, the driven young man focused on his education, painting houses, and using NCERT books to earn money for both his family's maintenance and the purchase of necessary study materials.