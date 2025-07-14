Meet man who studied 10 hours daily battling shoulder pain, cracked CA at the age of...

Tarachand Agarwal is a retired bank manager from Jaipur who cleared the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam at the age of 71. Studying for 10 hours battling shoulder pain, Tarachand’s hope, and strength is an inspiration for many youngsters.

Age is just a number, and one can fulfill every passion if one works with consistency and determination. A 71-year-old man has just proved this real as he did not leave his passion even at this age and is continuing to work for it. Tarachand Agarwal is a retired bank manager from Jaipur who cleared the Chartered Accountant (CA) exam last week. He has achieved a remarkable feat which people find difficult even in their 20s. Studying at this age is hard but Tarachand’s hope, and strength is an inspiration for many youngsters still finding it hard to chart their path.

Who is Tarachand Agarwal?

Agarwal comes from a farmer-cum-businessman family in Hanumangarh's Sangria and has eight siblings among whom he is the fourth child. He completed his education from his hometown and started working as a clerk in Jaipur in the State Bank of Bikaner (now the State Bank of India) in 1976. Even before he started working, Tarachand got married to Darshana in 1974. He completed 38 years of service at the bank and retired as Assistant General Manager in 2014.

Tragedy gripped him in November 2020 when he lost his wife after which he found his solace in books and studying. Talking about his loss in an interview, he said, “There was a lot of emptiness. Though my children and grandchildren were with me, I just couldn't focus.” However, after long insistence from his children, he took up reading as a habit and started with the Bhagavad Gita, rekindling his love for learning.

After studying became his purpose, he shared his idea of pursuing a PhD, but his children instead suggested something even more fulfilling. Talking about it, Agarwal said, “They said, ‘Do CA. It's difficult, but it will give you recognition. My granddaughter said, ‘If you can guide me, why can't you do it yourself?’”. His spirits were boosted by his children and grandchildren advise and he registered for CA in July 2021.

How did Tarachand cracked CA exam?

The next year Tarachand passed the foundation in May 2022, cleared the intermediate next year in January, but failed his first final attempt in May 2024. But this year, he achieved it. Even while battling shoulder pain, he used to study diligently for 10 hours every day. His sources were books, YouTube videos, without coaching. His elder son, Lalit, is a CA in Delhi, while his younger son, Amit, is in tax practice.