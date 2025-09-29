Meet man, tailor's son who used to sell newspapers to pay for his studies, cleared UPSC exam after three failed attempts, now posted as..., he is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of India's toughest exams. It is a dream of millions of people to clear the exam but only a few succeed. The UPSC exams offers successful candidates the chance to serve the nation in various capacities within the bureaucracy, as IAS, IPS, IFS officers, and in other government roles. It needs undeterred motivation and dedication to achieve success in the exam, and one such individual is IAS Nirish Rajput, who conquered all odds to fulfil his dream.

IAS Nirish Rajput: Humble beginnings

Hailing from a poor family in Madhya Pradesh, Nirish grew up in Bhind district in a family with financial constraints. His father worked as a tailor to support the family. To assist his father, he also began selling newspapers to pay his fees and continued studying with borrowed notes. He attended a government school before moving to Gwalior to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees.