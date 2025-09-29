Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x-But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025: Why Little Pepe LILPEPE is Best Meme Coin to invest now?

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

Meet man, tailor's son who used to sell newspapers to pay for his studies, cleared UPSC exam after three failed attempts, now posted as..., he is...

Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?

Awarapan 2: Emraan Hashmi kicks off Bangkok shoot as Shivam; producer teases ‘Tera Mera Rishta Purana bro’

Rajasthan to get two new Vande Bharat Express trains: Delhi-Jodhpur in 8 hours, check route, timings and stoppages

Dussehra 2025: Bobby Deol set to perform Ravan Dahan at Delhi’s iconic Red Fort Ramlila

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan teases Jahnvi Kapoor about Shikhar Pahariya, says 'relationship ke maamle mein...'

Bigg Boss 19: Sanya Malhotra sidelined, Salman Khan mingles with rest of cast; fans react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x-But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe May Rally 25x—But Ozak AI Targets 100x ROI

Shiba Inu Price Prediction for 2025: Why Little Pepe LILPEPE is Best Meme Coin to invest now?

SHIB vs. LILPEPE: The New Meme Coin Race

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

Her ‘Mann Ki Baat’: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

Meet man, tailor's son who used to sell newspapers to pay for his studies, cleared UPSC exam after three failed attempts, now posted as..., he is...

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of India's toughest exams. It is a dream of millions of people to clear the exam but only a few succeed. The UPSC exams offers successful candidates the chance to serve the nation in various capacities within the bureaucracy, as IAS, IPS, IFS officers, and in other government roles. It needs undeterred motivation and dedication to achieve success in the exam, and one such individual is IAS Nirish Rajput, who conquered all odds to fulfil his dream.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 29, 2025, 03:07 PM IST

Meet man, tailor's son who used to sell newspapers to pay for his studies, cleared UPSC exam after three failed attempts, now posted as..., he is...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination is one of India's toughest exams. It is a dream of millions of people to clear the exam but only a few succeed. The UPSC exams offers successful candidates the chance to serve the nation in various capacities within the bureaucracy, as IAS, IPS, IFS officers, and in other government roles. It needs undeterred motivation and dedication to achieve success in the exam, and one such individual is IAS Nirish Rajput, who conquered all odds to fulfil his dream.

IAS Nirish Rajput: Humble beginnings

Hailing from a poor family in Madhya Pradesh, Nirish grew up in Bhind district in a family with financial constraints. His father worked as a tailor to support the family. To assist his father, he also began selling newspapers to pay his fees and continued studying with borrowed notes. He attended a government school before moving to Gwalior to earn his bachelor's and master's degrees. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in, check expected date, how to download
Railway RRB NTPC UG 2025 result likely to be declared soon at rrbapply.gov.in
Who is Petal Gahlot? Indian diplomat who delivered scathing rebuttal against Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif At UNGA, says, 'No degree of drama...'
Who is Petal Gahlot? Indian diplomat who delivered scathing rebuttal against...
Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details
Govt introduces Ayurveda as part of NCERT, UGC curriculum; check details
Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha: Know who is better T20I player ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Final
Suryakumar Yadav vs Salman Ali Agha: Know who is better T20I player
Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Gurdas Mann, Hardy Sandhu lead prayers
Rajvir Jawanda 'critical': Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, singers Diljit Dosanjh, Guru
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE